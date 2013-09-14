Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) RF Central Vclip microlite Transmitter Makes The Connection at IBC 2013

Self-Contained Integrated Wireless Camera System

With V-Mount Provides Complete Plug And Play Solution

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 14, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, presents its RF Central VClip microLite Transmitter (VMLT)at IBC 2013 (Hall 1, Stand D.40).

The VMLT is a new addition to the award-winning RF Central family of microLite HD products, which includes hot shoe camera-top and Anton/Bauer camera-back clamshell docking options. It is a compact wireless camera video transmitter that mounts on the end of the camera between a plate and any V-mount battery, a widely used mounting option for the industry’s leading professional cameras. The V-mount option is integrated on both sides of the VMLT transmitter, allowing the transmitter to be mounted to the camera, then the battery to be mounted to the transmitter. As a result, the battery is used to power up the transmitter and pass power through to the camera.

“The RF Central VClip microLite transmitter provides users with additional mounting options for their transmitters and we are excited to be able to show it to those in attendance at IBC 2013,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “With its compact, clamshell design, the VMLT is ideal for a variety of mobile applications, including live sports events, reality TV productions, ENG/OB broadcast and video assist.”

The VMLT comes in licensed and license-free bands in both the 2GHz and 5GHz frequency versions. The 2GHz covers from 1.9- to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200 mW, while 5GHz covers 5.5- to 6GHz with a robust 100 mW RF output. Depending on the mode and frequency, the transmitter has a range of up to one mile. The range and power can be increased from 200 mW to 1 Watt with an optional Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier (RBA), also introduced at IBC 2013.

The V-mount option is now available on accompanying RF Central microLite VClip dual diversity receiver and RF Central Direct VU HD handheld receiver/monitor.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.