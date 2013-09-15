RTW Debuts New Software for TM3 TouchMonitors at IBC 2013

Moving Coil Instrument and Test Time Control Options Enhance Loudness Measurement Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, 15 SEPTEMBER, 2013 – RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will display its latest innovative software options for its TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors IBC 2013 (Stand 8.D92). The new TM3-SWMC software license, now shipping, incorporates a Moving Coil Emulation display, while the recent TM3 firmware update 2.50 includes the new Time Test Control option. RTW will demo a TM3 and TM3-3G equipped with both of these options at the show.



“We are thrilled to share our latest advancements in loudness measurement with the international broadcast community once again at IBC,” Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Since their introduction, the TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors have generated much interest with broadcasters. This is very gratifying to us, as we are always striving to bring forth new technologies and options for users.”

Moving Coil Emulation

The new TM3-SWMC software license expands the functionality of the TM3 TouchMonitor series with PPM, VU, loudness and a new combination of PPM and loudness moving coil instruments. The display features vertical or horizontal orientation and numeric and peak indicators with single, double and stereo channel instruments. For stereo groups in the PPM moving coil mode, additional M/S moving coil emulation is selectable.

Based on a concept developed by the BBC, the TM3-SWMC software license option implements a combined PPM and loudness sum display. On this instrument, a third cyan-colored needle depicts one of the three summed loudness values—M, S, or I—on a separate scale. It is helpful for the intuitive display of loudness to be on target with a fixed relative-loudness scale (-9 to +9 LU). The Moving Coil license option requires users to install the current firmware version 2.50 and the current Devicer DC1 version 2.50. Users can download both for free by logging into RTW’s website: http://www.rtw.de/en/sales-support/manuals-software.html.

Time Test Control

Offered as part of firmware 2.50, users can employ this sub menu to set the parameters for starting and stopping loudness measurement functions. In addition to a manual control enabled by on-screen keys and/or the GPI interface, full or semi-automatic measurements can also be defined. Therefore, the user can choose between an autostart after loading a preset or autostart when reaching the value of an adjusted gate, with or without an automatic reset of previous values. Users can terminate loudness measurements manually with on-screen keys and/or GPI commands, as well as automatically by defining a threshold value and time span. The combination of those parameters allows users to set an automatic, semi-automatic or manual loudness measurement process as required for different applications. The Test Time Control option will also be available for the TouchMonitor TM7, TMR7 and TM9 with the next firmware update.

TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitor

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 and TM3-3G both have a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. They include a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel or, in the case of the TM3-3G, any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G-SDI stream used for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G-SDI audio. Both also include summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. The TM3 and TM3-3G are highly appealing compact solutions ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

Both the TM3 and TM3-3G also feature PPM and true-peak instruments and offer comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Finally, they also feature the Magic LRA instrument, specifically designed by RTW for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters.

About RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s range of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.