Sonnet Announces Echo(TM) Express SE II Two-Slot Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) Expansion Chassis and Upcoming Support for Thunderbolt 2

Two-Slot Chassis Will Ship With Certificate For Free Upgrade to Thunderbolt 2 Technology

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 11, 2013 -- Sonnet today announced the Echo(TM) Express SE II, the replacement for the highly successful Echo Express II Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) expansion chassis. The new model adds enhanced capabilities and sells at a lower price, and also includes a coupon for a free upgrade to exchange to Thunderbolt 2 when it becomes available this fall. The new two-slot Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion chassis enables the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCI Express(R) (PCIe) cards -- originally designed for use in desktop computers -- with any Mac(R) computer with a Thunderbolt port. Accommodating cards up to 7.75 inches long, the Echo Express SE II supports nearly every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card on the market, including double-width cards (PCIe card plus daughter card).

The original 10 Gb/sec Thunderbolt interface provided breakthrough bandwidth for external expansion, more than sufficient to support the maximum performance of most PCIe cards. However, some high-bandwidth cards, such as 16 Gb fiber channel and multiport 10 Gb Ethernet cards or multiple bandwidth-hungry cards, require more than 10 Gb/sec. Thunderbolt 2 removes this barrier by providing more bandwidth for demanding applications. Featuring 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt 2 technology, the Echo Express SE II chassis squeezes every bit of performance out of the most demanding PCIe cards, ensures optimum performance with every compatible computer, and is backward compatible with computers equipped with 10 Gb/sec Thunderbolt. The Echo Express SE II equipped with Thunderbolt 2 will be available when Thunderbolt 2 hosts, such as the new Mac Pro(R), ship this fall. Until then, Sonnet will ship the expansion chassis equipped with 10 Gb/sec Thunderbolt, and will include a coupon for a free exchange to Thunderbolt 2 (the customer pays only shipping and handling costs).

The Echo Express SE II was designed for users needing a simple way to connect two adapter cards to their computers, and it supports all but the longest Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe cards. Weighing just 3.7 pounds and measuring only 6.5 inches wide by 11 inches long by 4.6 inches tall, the SE II is compact and lightweight, yet its rugged aluminum case provides great protection for the cards. The new chassis supports two half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height, single-width PCIe 2.0 x8 cards, and provides an additional space for a daughter card. Some specialty cards, such as RME's HDSPe MADI FX card, Blackmagic Design's DeckLink 4K Extreme, and the Lynx AES16e-50, include a daughter card that mates with and provides additional external connections to the main card. A daughter card occupies an adjacent PCIe card space without filling a slot. The SE II provides the space and mounting support for a daughter card without sacrificing a PCIe slot.

The Echo Express SE II ships with an external, 80-watt power supply. Like all Echo Express expansion chassis, the SE II has dual Thunderbolt ports to support daisy-chaining of devices and features a large, quiet, temperature-controlled fan to help keep hot-running cards cool. When not needed, the fan slows down to a whisper, making the SE II Sonnet's quietest two-slot expansion chassis. The SE also conserves energy by automatically powering off when the computer to which it is attached sleeps or is disconnected.

The Echo Express SE II enables iMac(R), Mac mini, new Mac Pro, MacBook Air(R), and MacBook Pro(R) computers equipped with a Thunderbolt port to use Thunderbolt-compatible professional video I/O, audio interface, SAS and SATA HBA, 16 Gb and 8 Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gb Ethernet, and RAID controller cards. The list of compatible cards is available on Sonnet's website and is continually expanding as more cards are tested and certified. Like the other models in the Echo Express family, the Echo Express SE II was designed, engineered, and built by Sonnet in California.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sonnet on new levels of external PCIe performance," said Jason Ziller, director of marketing for Thunderbolt at Intel. "With breakthrough speed, these products will provide a wide variety of workflows in a portable package."

"Our new chassis offers a much quieter replacement for our Echo Express II two-slot Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion chassis, which provides 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt 2 technology and is priced even more affordably," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Now, users considering the purchase of the new Mac Pro and other Thunderbolt 2 technology-enabled computers will be able to take advantage of the groundbreaking performance of Thunderbolt 2 technology using Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion chassis for PCIe cards."

The Echo Express SE (part number ECHO-EXP-SE2) will be available Sept. 23 for $499 USD. More information on the product and compatible PCIe expansion cards is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/echoexpressse2.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/echo_express_se_ii.zip

Image Caption: Sonnet Echo(TM) Express SE II Two-Slot Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) Expansion Chassis

