Wowza Vice President Chris Knowlton to Co-Present Streaming Media Session at WFX 2012

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Sept. 6, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company, today announced that Wowza(R) Vice President of Product Management Chris Knowlton will co-present a session titled "Expanding Your Reach Through Streaming Media: Why and How" at WFX 2012. The session will take place on Sept. 19 from 3-4 p.m. in room A313 of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The presentation will focus on how to get started with streaming media by discussing strategies and considerations to keep in mind when implementing a streaming media infrastructure. The session will also address cost-effective strategies for delivering any-screen content. Knowlton will co-present the discussion along with Ian Beyer, president and CEO of Nerd Herd Inc., and James 'Sandy' Thailing, director of communications and IT at Hillcrest Covenant Church. The panel will share its expertise by combining best practices with real-world case studies.

"Streaming media has become an important enabler for houses of worship looking to increase their audiences," said Knowlton. "Smartphones, streaming players and other multiplatform devices are allowing today's parishioners to watch services whenever and wherever they want. We look forward to discussing how houses of worship can set up their streaming infrastructures quickly and cost-effectively to take advantage of these exciting opportunities."

More information is available at http://www.wfxweb.com/atlanta-2012/conference1/2012-w10/ or www.wowza.com/wfx.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength, future-proof infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording and audio/video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computers, tablets, mobile devices and IPTV/OTT endpoints. More than 120,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government and Internet commerce have used Wowza Media Server(R) software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

