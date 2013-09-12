Harmonic and Tata Communications Power HEVC-Enabled Video Transcoding and Delivery Service as Industry Moves to Ultra HD

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 12, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, has teamed up with Tata Communications, a leading provider of a new world of communications, to add HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) support to Content Transform cloud-based video transcoding and delivery. This move enables the broadcast industry to migrate its existing archives to Ultra HD.

Content Transform, a cloud-based video service from Tata Communications, uses Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) file-based transcoding technology to deliver multiformat video over Tata Communications' network and datacenter infrastructure to broadcasters around the globe. This gives broadcasters, content owners, and media services companies access to carrier grade transcoding, on demand, which they can then use to repurpose content to a variety of next-generation devices, ranging all the way from smartphones to large Ultra HD displays. The service enables these organizations to manage their requirements more effectively and allows them to monetize content via new channels into new territories.

"Together, Harmonic and Tata Communications are offering a reliable carrier-grade encoding and transcoding service that provides Tier 1 operators with easy access to HEVC support with the capacity, speed, and security required for delivering high-quality web and mobile services," said Sameer Kanse, business head of Tata Communications' Media Services. "Our Content Transform service leverages Harmonic's ProMedia broadcast-quality transcoding to provide the industry with an end-to-end, secure delivery model for accelerated file transfers, reducing their capital expenses while at the same time maintaining a high-quality service for viewers."

By embracing the next-generation HEVC compression standard, Content Transform allows operators to realize a 50 percent bandwidth saving and video quality advantages, in a timely and cost-effective manner. Relying on this cloud-based, HEVC-enabled video transcoding and delivery service, broadcasters can provide higher-resolution video, including Ultra HD, to multiple screens using the same bandwidth. Tata Communications' private cloud enables broadcasters to cost-effectively transcode large libraries of video assets without making a significant CAPEX investment in new hardware or their own onsite private cloud.

"The cloud-based service offered by Harmonic and Tata Communications makes carrier-grade encoding and transcoding a reality," said Ian Jefferson, vice president, strategic alliances, Harmonic. "The service is highly secure, efficient, and reliable. After deploying the cloud-based transcoding workflow, powered by Tata Communications and Harmonic, broadcasters can easily streamline their multiscreen operations without compromising quality or security, especially when they need to repurpose their content for Ultra HD."

Harmonic's line of advanced broadcast and multiscreen solutions will be featured at Harmonic's stand 1.B20 during IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) transcoding technology. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our ProMedia product does not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as security, easy streamlining of multiscreen operations without compromise to quality and security, efficiency and reliability.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.