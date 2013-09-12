Visual Unity Helps Clouds Media To Deliver OTT Content Service

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity has helped Tanzanian media conglomerate Clouds Media to deliver a complete Over the Top content service to the East African market.

Based in Dar-es-Salaam, Clouds Media was established in 1998 as a radio and television broadcaster, delivering music, television and film content the Tanzanian market. With Visual Unity’s expertise, Clouds Media has now expanded its operations to deliver Over the Top Transmission (OTT) directly to their viewers on any screen or connected device anywhere in the world.

Visual Unity provided Clouds Media with the technology necessary to deliver its new service. The technical infrastructure is based on Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM Over the Top (OTT) content solution. vuMediaTM allows broadcasters to manage, monetize and monitor delivery of content to any connected screen and over 7000 connected devices including legacy phones.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: “Visual Unity was awarded this contract on the basis of our proven expertise in multiscreen integration. With over 20 years’ experience in designing, building and technically supporting linear broadcast to multiscreen solutions we demonstrated to Clouds Media our ability to successfully design VoD solutions similar to our customers such as the leading Czech portals ivysilani.cz, voyo.cz, topfun.cz, cinema.cz and Calinos Entertainment’s VodVod.com in Turkey.”

“Thanks to vuMediaTM and Clouds’ modern approach to content delivery, Clouds is now able to reach its audience online, thus avoiding expensive and geographically limiting satellite transmission. Clouds can now provide films, news, dramas and popular television throughout East Africa, the Middle East and the rest of the world,” added Joseph Kusaga, Managing Director, Clouds Media Group.

Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ platform supports comprehensive streaming and VoD services and integrates with billing and CRM processes. For this project, Visual Unity is providing full live channel streaming capability a Visual Unity designed UI/UX with full GUI/API access, DMR protection, analytics, delivery and support for an amazing array of mobile devices.

With TV in Tanzania going digital we found that this was the right time to reach fans of the Clouds brand both domestically and internationally via OTT multiscreen. The complete service is officially being launched in October.

Visual Unity will showcase the latest version of its award-winning vuMedia™ multiscreen platform at IBC 2013, Connected World (Hall 14, Stand 114).

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munchen, Las Vegas, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na Hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com

About Clouds Media Group

Clouds Media Group is a privately owned media house based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Clouds Media Group excels at entertaining and deepening community engagement, integrating new media technologies to meet evolving lifestyles, and leveraging resources to build vibrant and informed communities. Now celebrating its 15th year, Clouds Media Group has an impeccable track record for excellence in execution of radio campaigns and broadcasting performance. Comprised of 4 dynamic broadcast stations, East & Central Africa's largest event production firm as well as a 40 Channel DTT network on the Island of Zanzibar, all of which are leaders in their specific categories fuel the Clouds Media Group powerhouse. This dynamic assortment of formidable companies allows advertisers to achieve maximum value by enabling them to reach their core demographic on multiple platforms all within one media house. Clouds Media Group stands as a beacon of fair business ethics, openness, transparency, and value; and is one of the highest awarded media houses in Tanzania. Clouds Media Group recently was named the #2 Mid -Company in Tanzania in 2012 by Superbra