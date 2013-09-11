AirTies Endorses Frog by Wyplay Initiative to Accelerate Innovation

Code Community Initiative Will Give STB Vendor Full Access to Source Code for Device Middleware, Backend Add-Ons, and Companion Applications

MARSEILLE, France, and ISTANBUL -- Sept. 9, 2013 -- Wyplay, creator of software solutions for pay-TV operators, today announced that AirTies, an innovative wireless networking and over-the-top (OTT) set-top box (STB) vendor, will collaborate with Wyplay in support of the recently announced Frog by Wyplay initiative. Wyplay's software solution is deployed to more than 10 million subscribers at leading operators such as Canal+, Belgacom, SFR, and Vodafone.

The Frog by Wyplay initiative aims to free all actors in the TV technology ecosystem from proprietary software lock-in by providing access to the full source code, including client device middleware, backend add-ons, and companion applications. AirTies has developed standards-based technology for streaming HD video over Wi-Fi to multiple TVs and tablets, and adapting OTT technology for operator-class STBs. AirTies believes that Wyplay's solution provides the ideal foundation to develop its technology further for operators.

"We are proud to be participating in the Frog by Wyplay initiative. We believe that the combination of our technology with Wyplay's is a very compelling proposition," said AirTies CEO Philippe Alcaras. "The ARPU and subscriber growth benefits of streaming over Wi-Fi and OTT have been proved by leading operators. Next-generation STBs will need to integrate the best of broadcast, IP OTT, wireless, multiscreen, and multiroom features. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate and focus our innovation efforts while delivering complete solutions to our customers."

"We heartily welcome AirTies into the Frog by Wyplay community," said Wyplay CEO Jacques Bourgninaud. "AirTies' active participation validates our belief in the need for a more open and collaborative approach in the industry. Going further, we anticipate that Frog by Wyplay will offer the opportunity for companies like AirTies to propose their technology easily to the entire community."

Wyplay and AirTies are showcasing their combined solution at IBC2013 in Amsterdam on their respective booths (Wyplay at 5.A11 and AirTies at 5.B33).

More information about the Frog by Wyplay initiative is available at www.frogbywyplay.com.

# # #

About AirTies

AirTies was founded in 2004 by a senior management and technical team from Silicon Valley, with the strategic intent to become the market leader for the wirelessly connected home. AirTies designs and develops its own software and hardware, wirelessly streaming high-definition video to multiple rooms and screens. The comprehensive product portfolio includes broadband Internet devices and Internet-based television set-top boxes. Its award-winning technology enables seamless wireless integration at the touch of a button, as well as 100 percent wireless Internet coverage in homes. AirTies has an installed base of more than 8 million worldwide. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About Wyplay

Independent and internationally recognized, Wyplay develops open, modular, innovative software solutions for IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial TV operators and broadcasters around the world. Wyplay's technology enables operators to select, configure, and deploy solutions easily from the richest list of preconfigured functionality available in a modular online TV solution, including an electronic program guide, video recorder, multiscreen and multiroom connectivity, an application store, and more. Wyplay's professional services team creates user experiences that exactly match and complement an operator's or broadcaster's product and market strategies. Wyplay is now a strategic partner for such leading brands as Canal+, SFR, Vodafone, and Belgacom. To learn more about Wyplay, visit www.wyplay.com.