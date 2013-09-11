Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive(R) Becomes First Content Storage Management System to Restore Partial JPEG 2000 Files

Other Enhancements Increase Stability and Performance

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Sept. 9, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced new features and functionality for its DIVArchive(R) advanced CSM system that will be especially beneficial for customers who use a large number of components or work with JPEG 2000 files. The enhancements increase system stability, performance, and supportability, and make DIVArchive the first CSM system in the industry to support partial file restore of JPEG 2000 video from tape.

"Stability and performance are key areas of focus for Front Porch Digital. We're constantly evaluating our products and evolving them to be more stable, flexible, and performance-driven while continuing to support new formats," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "Our latest release of DIVArchive is just that, while adding functionality for high-definition JPEG 2000 file formats that our customers have requested."

The new version of DIVArchive now enables partial file restore for MXF-wrapped JPEG 2000 files. The new version also features a database backup service that monitors specific disks for space and sends warnings or errors accordingly, allowing users to monitor disks more closely for improved supportability. In addition, SQL performance improvements support up to 58 million components, making the system even more stable for customers in the media and entertainment space working with increasingly large volumes of content.

Front Porch Digital will demonstrate DIVArchive and its new enhancements at IBC2013 on stand 7.D14. The DIVArchive upgrade is available now. More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.