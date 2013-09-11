LYNX Technik Expands in Asia Pacific, Opens New Japan Office

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces and signal processing solutions for the Broadcast and Professional markets, has expanded operations into the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan.

Mr. Hiroyuki Koyama has been appointed to lead the new LYNX Technik Japan office, which will serve as the local sales and support center for the further expansion of LYNX Technik in Japan.

With more than 30 years of experience in the Japanese broadcast industry, Hiroyuki Koyama has served in a number of sales management and business development positions for leading manufacturers including Ikegami, and IDX.

“The establishment of the LYNX Technik Japan office and the addition to our company of such a knowledgeable team member further cements our commitment to the Japanese market as well as the Asia Pacific region,” comments Joehan Tohkingkeo, APAC Sales Director for LYNX Technik. “In addition to Hiroyuki’s sales skill-set, we will rely on his strengths to offers localized product information, sales, and support services to our Japanese customers, prospects and partners.”

The new office in Japan and presence in the region will help LYNX Technik better serve the market and support its regional customers and reseller base.

“LYNX Technik has a tradition of technical achievement offering innovative products with outstanding quality, comments Hiroyuki. “I intend to present and share the advantages of the LYNX Technik solutions to the broadcast and professional AV markets in Japan.”



Hiroyuki Koyama can be reached at: +81 (0) 3-5946-3121 and koyama@lynx-technik.com. The LYNX Technik Japan office is located at: 6-2-1-3203 Toyotama-Kita, Nerima-ku, Tokyo 176-0012, Japan.

About LYNX Technik:

LYNX Technik AG is an industry leader and technology provider of modular interface solutions for broadcast and professional use. LYNX Technik AG is an independent privately owned company with its headquarters, research and manufacturing facilities based in Weiterstadt, Germany. Sales and Support is covered through secondary distribution channels managed from its headquarters in Germany, USA (California), and Asia (Singapore).

Product brands include: Series 5000 rack and card based series, APPolo control system, yellobrik standalone plug-and play modules, blueBox standalone application specific boxes, and the Testor digital test signal generator.

Products include: audio / video / fiber conversion, audio / video distribution, fiber splitters, mux/demux, embedding / de-embedding, audio delay, image processing, frame synchronizers, test generators, as well as a line of rack frames and accessories.

For more information about LYNX Technik’s products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com. For sales, please visit the website, or info@lynx-technik.com, and on Facebook.

