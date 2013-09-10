Signiant Announces Rapid Adoption of Media Shuttle; Gaining Momentum by Expanding Capabilities

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced that market momentum continues to accelerate for its award-winning Media Shuttle™ file transfer solution. The category-defining product remains the only offering of its type on the market, and broadcasters, post-production houses, and content creators across the globe are adopting it in record numbers. As the result of ongoing product innovation and enhancements, Media Shuttle now addresses a broad range of applications and is rapidly becoming the de factostandard for moving and sharing digital content.

Winner of the “Best of IBC 2012” award in the production and infrastructure category, Media Shuttle has taken the industry by storm, with rapid-fire adoption across the media supply chain. Since the beginning of this year, Signiant has added thousands of users from major brands like Ericsson, National Public Radio (NPR), Nielsen Media Research, Sky News Arabia, ZDF, OMNIMAGO, TG4, Microsoft, Al Jazeera America, Envy Post Production, and Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) among many others.

“By standardizing on Media Shuttle, the automation of our workflows is elegant and professional but at the same time allows all staff to easily get up and running so there are no delays in delivering programming for broadcast,” said Neil Keaveney, Director of Technology, TG4, Ireland’s Gaelic broadcaster.

“Signiant’s Media Shuttle has quickly become a mission-critical tool in our operations. It helped us to spin up easy-to-use applications faster and more efficiently. And its CloudSpeX asset validation feature lets us impose consistency on files we receive from outside sources, so that we can make content ready for editing far more efficiently,” said Rune Hagberg, Solutions Architect at NRK.

“Media Shuttle gives us the flexibility to transfer large files in and out of the facility and opens up new workflows for us in the future, whilst ensuring that all content remains on a local server on our premises,” said Jai Cave, Head of Operations, Envy Post Production.

In response to this growth in customer demand, Signiant has expanded operations both in the US and abroad including appointment of Mr. Greg Hoskin, a highly experienced senior leader in media and entertainment, based in London to manage European and Asia-Pacific Markets.

Media Shuttle’s patent-pending hybrid SaaS delivery model coupled with Signiant’s agile development approach has allowed for frequent and immediate deployment of new features and functionality to meet the needs of media operations professionals. As announced today Media Shuttle further helps operations teams manage, streamline and expedite file transfers with:

Expanded Notifications – Unlike most FTP solutions, Media Shuttle can be configured to deliver email notifications to various stakeholders within a media operation. When team members are immediately alerted to content availability, mission-critical workflows can be executed more quickly and reliably.

Enhanced Share Portal – Administrators can now specify a home folder for each member to allow for granular access to individual files or directories, and an enhanced file/folder sorting function gives users a quick and easy way to locate desired content. These features provide enormous flexibility and allow for seamless integration with existing file system storage.

“Customers told us they needed a next-generation product, and we pushed the envelope by truly embracing cloud technology for Media Shuttle’s file transfer logistics layer,” said Rick Clarkson, Vice President of Product Management, Signiant. “The industry’s swift and widespread adoption of Media Shuttle has resoundingly supported its positioning as the best solution for transferring extremely large files with no restrictions, easier and faster than any other solution. The product is constantly evolving and we are excited to see so many organizations embracing it as their standard for moving their largest, most valuable digital assets.”

Broadcast and production professionals can see Media Shuttle in action and learn about the above major deployments at Signiant’s IBC booth in Hall 14, Stand 125, or by visiting www.signiant.com.