DK-Technologies Unveils the Feature-Rich DK T7 Audio Meter

At IBC 2013 (8:E60) DK-Technologies will unveil the DK T7 �� a high precision, multi touch interface Audio and Loudness meter that gives broadcasters more integral features and functionality than any other audio meter on the market.

Competitively priced at €3495 and USD5400, the DK T7 incorporates as standard every Audio and Loudness meter function currently offered by the award winning DK Meter range. These functions include Bargraphs, Moving Coil Emulation, DK-Technologies' proprietary StarFish™ and JellyFish™ display technology, FFT spectrum analysis and, of course, industry compliant Loudness and Logging.

The new DK T7 also includes 3G SDI Picture Preview, as well as the ability to read and log against SMPTE time-code – a feature that has only recently been added to the DK Meter range.

Uffe Kjems, Product Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: "Engineers working in the broadcast and post production industries now have to cope with a complex set of formats, standards and documentation requirements. For this reason we felt it was vital to give them an easy to use Audio and Loudness meter that did the job it was bought for as soon as it came out of its box. The DK T7 is the most complete, high precision Audio and Loudness meter on the market today – and the most honest because it does not involve any hidden costs."

The DK T7, which is on show at DK-Technologies' IBC 2013 stand (Hall 8, Stand E.60) allows end-users to adapt to virtually any format including 3G SDI I/O. The unit also offers 8 AES/EBU input/output channels, 2ch Analogue input channels, headphone output and HDMI monitor output.

At just 20 x 135 x 180 mm (depth, height and width), the DK T7's compact design allows it to be highly portable and easy to position, while its intuitive multi touch interface makes it very straightforward to use.

DK T7 is expected to ship in Q4 2013. For a demo and more information please visit DK-Technologies at IBC 2013 (8:E60) or visit www.dk-technologies.com.

