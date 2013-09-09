FileCatalyst Partners with Digital Rapids, Enhancing Data Transfer Speeds in File-Based Digital Media Workflows

Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world’s leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce a partnership with Digital Rapids, a leading provider of video transformation and workflow solutions for top-tier media & entertainment and broadcast organizations.

As a new addition to Digital Rapids’ Kayak partner ecosystem, FileCatalyst accelerated file transfer will be available as an optional, modular component for the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager® 2.0 automated media transformation software and its underlying Kayak® workflow technology platform. Integrating directly into the Kayak platform, the FileCatalyst component can be incorporated seamlessly into customized Transcode Manager 2.0 and Kayak workflows, enabling users to transfer files quickly, securely and reliably directly within their automated media processing pipelines.

Leading media enterprises worldwide trust Digital Rapids’ innovative solutions and deep market expertise to help them leverage new multiscreen distribution opportunities and efficient file-based workflows to expand their audiences, increase their revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids solutions have been adopted by thousands of customers worldwide, including top broadcast networks, motion picture studios, multichannel video programming distributors, post production facilities and more.

"With the massive sizes of the files often being moved by our premium media and entertainment customers, transfer speed and reliability can be critical challenges, particularly when delivering files between geographically dispersed locations," said Onkar Parmar, Senior Partnership Manager for Kayak at Digital Rapids. "FileCatalyst is designed to overcome these challenges, and we're excited that its capabilities will be coming to Transcode Manager 2.0 and Kayak for our mutual customers."

FileCatalyst's UDP-based file transfer technology transfers digital media at maximum rates without being impeded by network impairments, such as latency and packet loss experienced with TCP/IP. While methods of file transfer like FTP and email are not able to keep up with today’s large media files, often leading to failed or never-ending transfers, the FileCatalyst accelerated file transfer protocol offers incredible speed gains versus traditional methods, allowing user transfer speeds of up to 138x faster than FTP.

"Digital Rapids’ media transformation solutions, technology and expertise are highly regarded for enabling flexible and efficient workflows for their media and entertainment customers,” says Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc. “We look forward to partnering with Digital Rapids and playing a part in future success stories for our joint clients.”

FileCatalyst will be demonstrating its accelerated and managed file transfer solutions at the upcoming IBC2013 Exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam taking place from September 13 to 17 at stand 7.H40. Digital Rapids will also be exhibiting at IBC2013, showcasing its media transformation and workflow technologies and solutions at stand 7.F33.

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

To learn more visit http://www.filecatalyst.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation

Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world’s leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (http://www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.