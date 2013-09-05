NUGEN Audio Launches MultiMonitor Loudness and True-Peak Monitoring Software

Newest Member of NUGEN Audio Loudness Product Family Offers 16 Individual Meters Supporting up to 96 Audio Channels

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 5, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has expanded its innovative portfolio of loudness solutions with MultiMonitor, a powerful new loudness and true-peak monitoring software application. MultiMonitor offers up to 16 individual loudness and true-peak meters in mono, stereo, and 5.1 formats for up to 96 individual audio channels. MultiMonitor will be launched to the international market at IBC2013. A custom version of MultiMonitor will also be available within 'LMS-16,' a new turnkey, PC-based system to be launched at IBC2013 by Solid State Logic (SSL), who will demonstrate the system with its consoles at stand 8.D83.

"NUGEN Audio's solutions are in use by audio professionals around the world to maintain high standards for audio quality and also comply with ever-evolving international loudness regulations," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "MultiMonitor is the latest example of how we're supporting our customers by making compliance more straightforward and efficient, which makes it easier to measure program levels without interfering with the creative process. Using a visual metering tool such as MultiMonitor, audio engineers can keep an eye on the meter and loudness profile while relying on their trained ears to make most of the mixing decisions."

MultiMonitor is standalone software for Windows(R) or OS X(R) that provides flexible, real-time monitoring in full compliance with the U.S. CALM Act legislation, ITU-R BS. 1770/1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, and other global loudness regulations and standards. Each MultiMonitor meter displays dedicated momentary, short-term, and integrated program loudness alongside true-peak levels in a highly configurable environment that enables individual or group/subgroup operation as required. The multiple meter configurations allow numerous sources, groups, and playout streams to be monitored simultaneously, in any combination, and to individual specifications. In addition, MultiMonitor features short-term loudness-level alerts and color-coded meter groups.

In a strategic partnership with SSL, MultiMonitor is also available through the LMS-16 turnkey system. Through LMS-16, SSL is providing the MultiMonitor software preinstalled and configured on an industrial-strength, 1-RU PC fitted with the SSL MadiXtreme 128 audio interface. An optional monitor arm is available to facilitate convenient side-mounting of a screen on SSL's C100 HDS or C10 HD consoles.

MultiMonitor is now available for $2,000. More information about MultiMonitor and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

