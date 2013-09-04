Leveraging Observer Software and DekTec Interface Cards, Volicon Responds Quickly to DVB-T2 Logging and Monitoring Demand

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Sept. 4, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that, through its partnership with DekTec, a leading manufacturer of interface cards for the professional DTV market, the company has been able to leverage the latest commercial off-the-shelf PCIe(R) cards, along with best-in-class hardware and its Observer(R) video monitoring and logging technology, to bring a reliable and attractively priced DVB-T2 logging and monitoring functionality to market quickly.

"The rapid and successful launch of our DVB-T2 Observer system demonstrates the remarkable solution-development speed and agility enabled by our partnership with DekTec," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "Using DekTec's advanced PCIe interface cards and taking advantage of the company's common API, we have shown that we can very quickly deliver sophisticated, reliable, and affordable Observer solutions that address specific market and customer needs."

Rather than spend its own engineering resources on the development of hardware platforms and interface cards, Volicon integrates best-of-breed products from industry-leading companies, such as DekTec, with its continually refined and enhanced Observer software. Because DekTec API is stable and common across many different interface cards, Volicon's engineers are able to integrate new interfaces with minimum effort and time. In this way, Volicon can maximize its own efforts and expertise in bringing customers the monitoring and logging functionality they require.

DekTec provides Volicon with PCIe cards that support a variety of different broadcast I/O interfaces, and the company's robust API ensures fast and smooth integration of these cards into Observer systems. Allowing Volicon systems to capture video in a broad and growing range of signal formats, including ASI, TSoIP, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T, DVB-T2, and DVB-S/S2 MPEG Transport Stream interfaces, the DekTec cards enable Observer adoption across all A/V markets, regardless of their transmission standards.

Volicon performed successful field testing of Observer with DVB-T2 (based on the DekTec interface card) in Malaysia in June 2013.

