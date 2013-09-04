Forbidden Joins Invitation-Only IBC Workflow Connexions Club

LONDON -- Sept. 4, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced today that it has become a member and sponsor of IBC Workflow Connexions, an invitation-only club that brings together professionals from the workflow community all in one place -- both online and on site -- at IBC2013. Using innovative Near Field Communication (NFC) "Touch & Connect" technology, the more than 1,000 Workflow Connexions club members can exchange and collect data quickly and efficiently in a single touch in the IBC Workflow Solutions area and on stands around IBC.

"Forbidden is excited to be a part of this exclusive and innovative new program at IBC," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Since improved post-production workflows are such a huge part of our value proposition, we really appreciate this chance to demonstrate how FORscene can save time and money for companies both large and small, and to connect so easily with the companies who are most interested in it."

As a Workflow Connexions sponsor, Forbidden will present a case study via partner deltatre. Jim Irving, commercial director at deltatre, will present "The Cloud and Digital Media Sports Workflows," a case study highlighting the partnership between Forbidden and deltatre to deliver sports coverage. The presentation, which will take place at the Workflow Solutions area in Hall 9 on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., will showcase how the European Tour is using FORscene to deliver content to golf fans around the world.

Sponsorship also gives Forbidden the opportunity to put information about FORscene directly into the inboxes of prospective and current buyers, as well as access to a group of specially selected buyers both at the show and for up to six months afterward.

All club members will have access to an exclusive online portal where they can view all of their connections, read exhibitor literature, and see case study presentations on their own personalised Web pages. In addition, members will be able to view workflow video session recordings after IBC. They will also be admitted to a dedicated club lounge where they can pick up their badges and set up their accounts with technical support on hand.

Forbidden joins a short list of other member-companies that have core businesses in cloud services; media asset management; playout services; storage or archiving; and systems integration, service, or technical support. All members have specific levels of purchasing authority that will enable Forbidden to connect easily with a targeted group of buyers.

Forbidden will demonstrate FORscene at IBC2013 on stand 7.J15d. More information about FORscene is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

