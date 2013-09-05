Riedel Communications Supports AVnu Alliance at the AVB@IBC Conference

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced its participation in the AVB@IBC Conference, scheduled for Sept. 15 in conjunction with IBC2013 in Amsterdam. The conference will feature keynotes from industry-leading AVnu Alliance members such as Todd Acree, director of product management at Extreme Networks, and Jan Eveleens, CEO of Axon Group, who will discuss the many benefits that broadcasters and other media-focused companies can realize in working with the IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) standard.

Hosted by the AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies AVB products for interoperability, the free conference will offer an overview of AVB Ethernet standards for broadcast infrastructures and the advantages of using AVB's highly reliable converged-media and data infrastructure in demanding broadcast applications. The conference will also feature a discussion by leading technology suppliers about the benefits and impact of AVB on live production.

"Ethernet-based data transport has traditionally been associated with network applications supporting media servers or data transport, but the standards underlying Ethernet protocols offer a host of additional possibilities for the transport of communications and media data," said Henning Kaltheuner, head of product management at Riedel Communications. "During the AVB@IBC Conference, attendees will get a straightforward explanation of how to implement and leverage AVB systems to streamline and simplify their operations."

The two-hour conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room E106-107 at the RAI in Amsterdam. Entry is free, and no conference pass is required.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About AVnu Alliance

The AVnu Alliance is dedicated to the advancement of streaming audio video by promoting the adoption of IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) standards over the network infrastructure. The organization strives to create an open path to AVB standards, define AVB compliance test procedures, and build an AVnu certification program that ensures AVB interoperability of networked A/V devices. The aim is to provide the highest quality streaming experience in professional A/V, automotive, and consumer applications to deliver a compelling end user experience. Further information is available at www.avnu.org.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Kaltheuner.zip