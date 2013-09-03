Digigram PYKO-in Aids Voice of Vietnam in Streaming Regional Broadcasts to Worldwide Audience

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- Digigram today announced that Voice of Vietnam, the national radio broadcaster in Vietnam, is using PYKO IP-based network audio terminals to make daily radio broadcasts and on-demand content from Vietnam available to listeners worldwide. Supplied and installed by the Vietnam regional office of Global Broadcast Supply Pte Ltd. (GBS), Digigram's master distributor for Southeast Asia, the PYKO-in systems convert 70 audio feeds from around the country into audio-over-IP streams that are transmitted for centralized processing and streaming via the Voice of Vietnam website (radiovietnam.vn).

"The PYKO-in was an obvious choice for us because it is a cost-effective solution that provides professional broadcast quality with balanced audio inputs and robust streaming technology in a compact form factor," said Perry Leong, project manager at GBS.

Enabling distribution of digital audio over a shared or dedicated IP network, Digigram's PYKO-in and PYKO-out IP audio devices offer professional solutions for a wide range of audio applications, including paging, public information systems, commercial background music, broadcasting, and webcasting. Unlike other low-cost streaming devices, Digigram's PYKO devices have been designed to offer the high performance and versatility essential for professional continuous operations.

PYKO modules can be gathered and arranged in various combinations. Voice of Vietnam is using 70 PYKO-in terminals to convert and compress audio inputs from 63 radio channels from various provinces and cities, as well as seven Voice of Vietnam channels, for transmission as IP audio streams over leased lines to a central facility, where audio is processed by a Wowza(R) streaming server for Internet-based delivery on the broadcaster's website. More than 4 million Vietnamese live overseas in about 100 countries, and now they have access to daily radio from all areas of their homeland.

"We are happy to count VOV as a customer in the region, thanks to long-term collaboration with our regional master distributor, Global Broadcast Supply Pte Ltd.," said Nancy Diaz Curiel, sales manager, APAC, at Digigram Asia Pte Ltd. "GBS is a very suitable partner for us, as the company has offices in several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, and extensive knowledge of the broadcast market in these countries."

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/PYKO-in.zip

Photo Caption: PYKO: Low-cost IP Audio Codec