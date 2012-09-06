XOR Media and FilmPartners bring collaboration in a video production environment

Greenville, New Hampshire - XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast), developer of high-performance, open, IT storage for media applications and private cloud data centers, today announced its collaboration with post-production technology provider FilmPartners. XOR and FilmPartners will offer media companies a powerful file-based production workflow. The integration uses the XOR Universal MediaLibrary as a scalable shared storage and FilmPartners’ MXFserver software as a production file system that enables close collaboration in a multi-client and multi-platform post-editing environment.

In a typical broadcast production setup, a mix of individual and disparate systems makes collaboration and productivity a challenge for editors and post-production personnel. Files need to be copied from a central storage and edited in a local workstation, dramatically increasing storage requirements in the facility and creating redundancies and inefficiencies in the workflow.

In the XOR-FilmPartners workflow, the XOR Universal MediaLibrary (UML) enterprise storage system consolidates the storage requirements of different production servers –AVID Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. The UML is a robust media storage that supports both real-time play-to-air and high-performance production. It is unique in its ability to support NAS and SAN connectivity simultaneously, so that media files are accessed without volume reconfiguration or gateways. It is an open, cloud-capable, and media-centric storage that can scale from a per-node capacity of 16TB to a cluster capacity of up to 64ZB, all in a single global namespace.

The UML also allows edit-while-ingest with several ingest devices for live broadcasting stations, giving the production team the ability to manipulate files before ingest is completed so that content is edited and played "near to live".

To enable true collaboration among multiple non-linear editing (NLE) systems, FilmPartners’ MXFserver adds an application layer on top of the shared storage. The MXFserver allows different NLEs to work on a single project housed in the central, cloud-based UML storage. It also activates effective shared operations with virtual media files through Bin Locking for Avid and multi-user locking for FCP 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6. This means that there will be no duplication of media and that full security will be implemented. Personnel can edit directly in any editing station and work on Sony XDcam, Panasonic P2, and QuickTime files in any codec supported by NLEs.

“XOR Media once again exhibits its open technologies through the XOR-FilmPartners collaboration. The UML storage and the MXFserver software enable an ideal production setup where information and processes are consolidated in the cloud. A truly synergistic approach!" said Marcello Dellepiane, Vice President for EMEA Sales, XOR Media.

“In the XOR-FilmPartners workflow, we bring teams together by allowing them to work on a single project, in a single global namespace, regardless of their location or preferred platform,” said André Anten, product manager, FilmPartners. “With XOR Media as our partner, we are confident that we can attack many more challenges and make the production workflow as seamless and as efficient as it possibly can.”

XOR Media will be at booth 6.C29 in RAI Amsterdam at the IBC 2012 show from September 7 to 11. For more information, visit www.xor-media.com/IBC. To set a meeting, email marvi.torres@xor-media.com. Register for free at www.ibc.org using the VIP code 17803. To set a meeting, email marvi.torres@xor-media.com.

About XOR Media

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. Formerly SeaChange Broadcast, XOR Media offers a product line that includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.www.xor-media.com