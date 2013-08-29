Nexidia Announces Nexidia QC V2.0, First General Release of Its Caption and Language Verification Software

ATLANTA -- Aug. 29, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced Nexidia QC(TM) V2.0, the first general release of the company's software tool for automated closed caption, video description, and language verification for broadcast and IP workflows.

"With this release, we're taking the earlier version of QC, which was built for and proven at Turner Broadcasting, and adapting it for use in any file-based media workflow," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Now any organization that needs to verify their captions and caption alignment, video descriptions, or language can easily integrate Nexidia QC at any point in its workflow to ensure that content is being created, edited, and distributed, with the correct captions, in the right languages, and at the right times.

Nexidia QC has three main verification features. First, it verifies that closed caption words match the dialogue in the audio. It also verifies that a video description track is present and fits within the non-dialogue portion of the main audio. Lastly, it checks every audio track and verifies it has the expected language. These tests can be configured to launch together or individually at any point in the workflow, dependent upon the testing profile. Also, because it has a RESTful API, it can be initiated and controlled by any third-party application, including internally developed applications and in AmberFin iCR via the Nexidia QC plugin.

With Nexidia QC, quality control and compliance processes that are currently done manually become automatic, saving significant time and operating costs, and helping to avoid costly mistakes and potential fines. QC is scalable to support even the largest broadcast networks and all of their various outlets (TV, IP, mobile, etc.), which improves the customer experience for the large and growing audience segment that uses alternative viewing modes.

Nexidia QC V2.0 will be available in the third quarter and can be seen at IBC2013 on stand 3.A46.

