IABM Names Top 10 Finalists for the 2013 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Aug. 28, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced the top 10 finalists for the 2013 IABM Design and Innovation Awards. Five of these products will receive an IABM Award for Design and Innovation, and the top pick will be recognized and honored with the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award for Design and Innovation at the IABM's awards reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, following the close of the IBC2013 show.

The finalists for the 2013 IABM Award for Design and Innovation are (shown in alphabetical order):

Axon: Axon Neuron

Canare: Active BNC

Ericsson: AVP 4000 encoder

Harris Broadcast: Platinum(TM) IP3

Ikegami: HDK-97ARRI

Dejero and Integrated Microwave Technologies: Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

Nexidia: Dialogue Search

Nexidia: Nexidia QC

Noah Broadcast Solutions: NOAH

Viaccess-Orca: DEEP

"We are all well aware of how quickly our industry is evolving, and with that awareness come new challenges for our customers. Currently, our sector is spending about 14 percent of sales revenues on R&D as broadcast and media technology vendors seek new and ingenious ways of solving these challenges," said IABM Director General Peter White. "The IABM Awards for Design and Innovation program identifies some of the very best of the new products that have come to market in the past year and singles them out for the recognition they deserve. Our award finalists are at the forefront of this exciting surge in broadcast technology innovation. This year's 10 finalists come from a highly competitive field, and we look forward to announcing the five award winners, including the recipient of the coveted Peter Wayne award, at IBC."

Open to all global manufacturers and suppliers, the IABM Design and Innovation Awards recognize products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities for the broadcast supply industry. The judging panel scored all entries against the level of innovation that each promises, and the 10 finalists for this year's awards emerged through a rigorous review process. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.

All judges on the international panel are independent and none is affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation.

More information about the IABM awards and the 10 finalists' products can be found at www.theiabm.org/designawards.

