Front Porch Digital Collaborating With ITN on Evaluation of LYNXdr

ANNECY, France -- Sept. 5, 2012 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, has announced that ITN is one of a number of partners to evaluate the LYNXdr cloud service as a storage and disaster recovery solution for digital content. One of the world's leading news and multimedia content companies, ITN is the first European company to embrace LYNXdr.

"The LYNXdr concept is very interesting and we are pleased to be able to offer some assistance in evaluating it in a real-world environment," said Ian Auger, head of IT and communications at ITN. "We see this as a great opportunity to understand the dynamics of a solution such as this and the opportunities it may offer."

"We have many LYNXdr customer wins in U.S., but the ITN evaluation is the first for Europe, and a great step forward in the evolution of the platform," said Rino Petricola, senior vice president and managing director of Front Porch Digital International. "The collaboration with ITN has been very rewarding, and we look forward to hosting other content owners around the world."

Front Porch Digital will demonstrate LYNXdr at IBC2012 on stand 7.C16.

