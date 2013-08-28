Jünger Audio Appoints Carola Hölting As Head Of Marketing

Audio processing specialist Jünger Audio has appointed Carola Hölting to the position of Head of Marketing, with immediate effect.

Hölting’s appointment coincides with Jünger Audio’s recent announcement that it is redefining its brand message to promote key hardware products as universal processing platforms. Marketing is an integral part of this strategy and Hölting will be responsible for driving brand awareness across the company’s entire product range.

Carola Hölting began her career as an artist and photographer, working mainly in theatre in Germany and Switzerland. Her interest in photography, digital imaging and video editing led to a position as lecturer at the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University in Heidenheim, and she also worked as a freelance PR and marketing consultant for a number of other artists.

In 2011, Hölting worked out a new marketing concept for the Communication and Information Center KIZ of the University of Ulm to improve their marketing and information strategy. She then moved to Berlin-based broadcast and pro audio distributor, Media Logic, where she was Head of Marketing.

Commenting on her appointment at Jünger Audio, Hölting says: “I am very pleased to be working with Jünger Audio. It's a great challenge; there are excellent products and a dedicated and lovely team. I look forward to building further on Jünger Audio's success and new creative innovations.”

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, adds: “Carola is an important addition to the Junger Audio team and we are delighted to welcome her to the company. Marketing strategy is an important key to business success. With Carola Hölting’s engagement we can concentrate our resources to optimal opportunities with the goals of increasing sales and achieving a sustainable competitive advantage.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com

