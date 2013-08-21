IABM Conference Session at IBC2013 to Feature Data and Executive Discussion on Industry Strategy and Valuation

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Aug. 21, 2013 -- During IBC2013 in Amsterdam, the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) will host the IABM Conference Session "Broadcast and Media Industry Strategy and Valuation," presented by IABM Director General Peter White. Scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in the Emerald Room at the RAI, the hour-long session will provide an executive summary of the association's extensive research into the state of the broadcast industry.

The session is designed to provide unique insight into the industry's future. To that end, White's presentation will be followed by a discussion among senior executives from well-respected industry organizations, who will analyze and debate key indicators such as the industry's annual valuation and growth, the specific sectors promising further growth, and the impact of IT-based technologies on investment and workflow.

John Ive, IABM director of business development and technology, will chair the session, which will feature panelists including Louis Hernandez, Jr., president and CEO at Avid Technology Inc.; Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO at Nevion; and Lawrence R. Kaplan, president and CEO at SDVI Corporation.

Further information about the IABM and its activities is available at www.theiabm.org.

