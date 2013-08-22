Haivision Makito HD Encoders Power Live Video Distribution for Marlins Park

MONTREAL and CHICAGO — August 22, 2013 — Haivision today announced that the Miami Marlins are using Haivision’s Makito HD video encoders to stream live video of the games to fans throughout Marlins Park on more than 700 flat-panel screens in private suites, concourses, clubs and retail shops.

Working with Daktronics, a leading provider of display technology and media control systems for stadiums and venues, the Miami Marlins have deployed Haivision’s Makito encoders to bring real-time video of the game into one of the most sophisticated large screen and IPTV systems in the world. For Daktronics and the Marlins, HD over IP yields significant flexibility in system design and media control. For Miami Marlins fans, the integrated system gives them the confidence to leave their seats, explore the ballpark and visit concessions and retail areas, without missing any key moments of the game.

With extremely low latency, highly efficient H.264 video compression, and 1080p60 video quality, Haivision’s Makito HD encoders are designed for IPTV and HD digital signage, providing real-time live action with imperceptible delay. The Marlins can now show the game from different angles on the field, display video from other games in progress, and include any other type of dynamic audio and video content to entertain the crowd.

“The digital display technology, featuring the Haivision Makito HD encoders at the center, is a huge part of the game day presentation,” said Claude Delorme, Executive Vice President, Operations and Events, Miami Marlins. “We relied on Daktronic’s expertise in choosing the right products and solutions to create our display and video system, and we were not disappointed. The Makito’s low latency features and superior audio and video content delivery were key in making them the perfect encoding choice for us. Marlins Park is now capable of delivering video over IP, successfully creating the ultimate experience for our fans.”

“Daktronics creates exceptional fan experiences within stadiums and other venues,” said JoAnne Gaudreau, vice president of marketing at Haivision. “Integrated video distribution plays a key role in fan engagement and participation. With the Makito, the Marlins deliver immediate media experiences to fans wherever they are by taking advantage of high quality low latency video over IP throughout multiple venues.”

“The advantages of network video are clear for large scale deployments, but we needed to avoid the pitfall of solutions that introduce significant delay between the action on the field and the displays within public areas and private boxes,” said Matt Anderson, control systems marketing manager for Daktronics. “There’s nothing more important in the sports world than right here, right now, and that’s why real-time, low latency is so important. Haivision’s Makito combines the best HD picture quality with incredible performance allowing us the flexibility to deliver video anywhere within the facility with ease.”

Media Kit

http://www.haivision.com/case-study/marlins

About Marlins Park

Marlins Park is located in the heart of Miami, on the historic Orange Bowl site. The ballpark features an open 360-degree Promenade Level, giving fans a live view of the playing field no matter where they are, as well as incredible food options at The Clevelander, Taste of Miami, concessions and retail locations on the West Plaza. Marlins Park represents the next generation of ballparks. Its curvilinear shape and contemporary design renders Marlins Park an innovative structure veering far from the traditional. A leader in environmental design, Marlins Park features a state-of-the-art retractable roof and six operable glass panels overlooking the downtown Miami skyline. The pioneering design of Marlins Park will set the tone for ballparks to come. Please visit marlins.com for more information.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, digital billboards, and control systems. The company excels in the control of large display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world, in sport, business and transportation applications. For more information, visit the company's World Wide Web site at: http://www.daktronics.com, e-mail the company at sales@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 325-8766 in the United States or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr. Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers solutions for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago with regional offices in Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Ga.; Portland, Ore.; Washington D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available atwww.haivision.com.

