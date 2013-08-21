Apantac Expands Micro Platform at IBC 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing solutions, is expanding its Micro platform with the addition of MicroQ-S, Micro-Single, and Micro-UDX. All three new products will be on display at IBC 2013 stand 7.K21.

All the Micro Platform products have an extremely compact form factor, very low power consumption, no fan and can easily be installed at the rear of a monitor.

The MicroQ-S is a simplified quad-split multiviewer that lowers the cost of entry for facilities requiring a 3G multiviewer. The MicroQ-S accepts 4 auto-detect CV/SD/HD-SDI/3G (50/60Hz) inputs and offers both an HDMI and SDI output. The MicroQ-S has all the features of its big brother quad-split, the MicroQ, except for Tally support, safe area markers and control over IP.

The Micro-Single scaler / converter turns an inexpensive LCD display into a Broadcast monitor. It has a 3G/HD/SD-SDI input (50/60Hz) with an input loop and provides simultaneous HDMI and SDI outputs with configurable OSD (on screen display) attributes. It can de-embed and display up to 8 audio meters from the SDI input. A label/UMD, border, two Tally LEDs, video/audio alarms tags, and one set of safe area markers can be displayed on the connected monitor. It supports dynamic tally/UMD via IP or GPI. This unit also supports automatic aspect ratio control. Up to ten different layouts can be created and recalled via GPI and/or IP. One audio pair can be monitored via the AA output and embedded into the HDMI and SDI outputs.

The Micro-UDX is an up/down/cross converter with one composite (PAL/NTSC) to 3G/-HD/SD-SDI input, one main 3G/-HD/SD-SDI output and one HDMI monitoring output. This unit allows the input and output frame rates to be different. The Micro-UDX has an IP interface for configuration and control as well as GPIs for control.

The MicroQ and the new additions to the Micro platform will be at IBC 2013, stand 7.K21.

