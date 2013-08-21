Apantac Launches New IP Multiviewer at IBC 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions will launch its new TAHOMA IP Multiviewer at IBC 2013, stand 7.K21.

TAHOMA IP is the latest addition to the award winning TAHOMA Universal input Multiviewer platform that accepts DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, Composite, HDMI and SD-SDI/HD-SDI inputs for multi-image display. The TAHOMA IP Multiviewer accepts transport streams over IP and ASI, and supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and H.264 video formats at resolutions up to 1080P at 60Hz. It also supports MPEG-1 Layer 2 and AAC audio formats.

Several models are available to display from 4 up to 16 transport streams on a single high resolution monitor. TAHOMA IP also supports the display of metadata such as closed captions, AFD, WSS, as well as video and audio alarms.

“We are really excited about our TAHOMA IP Multiviewer family,” comments Thomas Tang, Apantac president. “This is the beginning of an exciting product range, as we are planning a hybrid version of the TAHOMA IP in the near future that will support a mix of IP and base band video.”

The entire Apantac TAHOMA platform utilizes a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio / video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.

The entire series of Apantac TAHOMA Multiviewers offer a robust and cost-effective solution for virtually any multi-image display processing application whether in Broadcast control rooms and professional AV environments, government applications, education & distance learning, and corporate or medical. TAHOMA Multiviewers hardware offers a sleek and attractive unit with redundant power and several control methods: via the front panel buttons, the 8 or 16 pushbutton panels, the Apantac ASCII protocol over IP or serial, and GPI inputs, and the Apantac Director software - a configuration and control application.

Apantac will be at IBC 2013, 7.K21.

About Apantac LLC

Apantac LLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension and processing.

The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, video walls, extenders, switches, splitters, matrices, fiber optic extenders, HDBase-T solutions, RS232 converters and accessories and compact DA’s, converters and embedders. These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.