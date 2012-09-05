XOR Universal MediaLibrary and Archiware PresSTORE P4 provide maximum data availability

Greenville, New Hampshire– XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast), developer of high-performance, open, IT storage for media applications and private cloud data centers, announced its partnership with Archiware, solutions provider for storage backup, synchronization, and archiving. The partnership enables the formation of a data mirroring solution, which is deployed successfully in Finland’s nationwide television channel MTV Oy.

Today’s age of digitalization increases the requirement for highly available big data storage. The integration of XOR and PresSTORE P4 technologies provides rich media companies with a complete and redundant storage system built on the robust XOR Universal MediaLibrary (UML) storage and PresSTORE P4 Synchronize application. The system performs automated file mirroring or synchronization across multiple UML systems.

Depending on the workflow targeted, the P4 application can be integrated with the UMLs or run on separate servers, connected via iSCSI in order to achieve maximum throughput. P4 Synchronize will thus manage the sync jobs automatically.

In Finland’s MTV Oy, two UML nodes are mirrored using PresSTORE P4 Synchronize. On top of the standard high availability (HA) redundancy of each of the 144TB UMLs, P4 Synchronize makes cloned data immediately accessible in case a failover is required.

“The Universal MediaLibrary is a robust central storage system for big data storage and rich media workflows,” said Stephane Jauroyou, vice president for worldwide sales, XOR Media. “Nowadays, customers set up multiple UMLs to increase their storage capacity. Adding another tier of storage thus calls for a powerful application like PresSTORE P4 to mirror and synchronize data across multiple tiers of UML storage.”

“In the business of data security, our objective is to offer the best possible solution that will allow companies access to their latest data with no perceived lag in case of failure,” said Marc Batschkus, business development manager, Archiware. “While P4 Synchronize is our response to this challenge, it is just as important that the storage be a reliable and capable system. XOR Media, being in this business as a group for almost two decades, provides this environment.”

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. Formerly SeaChange Broadcast, XOR Media offers a product line that includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.

Archiware develops, sells, and supports a new generation of flexible and powerful backup, synchronization, and archiving solutions.



Building on a browser based data management platform, PresSTORE P4 allows archiving, backup and distribution of data. With more than 5,000 installations, PresSTORE is one the world's most successful data management systems, especially in broadcast and prepress industry where it is strongly represented.




