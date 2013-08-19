Tim Carroll and Pat Waddell Join IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Aug. 19, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic(R) and CTO of The Telos Alliance, and Patrick (Pat) Waddell, manager, Standards and Regulatory, at Harmonic, have joined the Society's Distinguished Lecturer Program. As Distinguished Lecturers, Carroll and Waddell, both well-known experts in their respective fields, will share their wealth of knowledge on modern technologies, research results, and practical applications surrounding audio and video in the broadcast industry with IEEE BTS members.

Carroll's lectures will discuss audio loudness considerations for mobile digital television as well as tips for delivering quality sound to the home television. Waddell's presentations will explore several relevant broadcast industry issues, including video and audio compression.

As the founder and president of Linear Acoustic, Emmy(R) Award-recipient Tim Carroll has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions for managing multichannel surround sound audio and loudness issues in digital broadcast. He is also the CTO of The Telos Alliance, a global industry consortium dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of IP audio, telephony, and high-performance audio processing equipment for broadcasters. He is actively involved in the creation of digital broadcast standards and practices as a member of the IEEE, AES, SBE, SMPTE, and BKSTS and is an active participant in the work of the ATSC and EBU.

Pat Waddell, with more than 35 years of experience working in the broadcasting industry, is a SMPTE Fellow and currently the chair of the ATSC's TSG/S6, the specialist group on video/audio coding, which includes loudness. He was the founding chair of SMPTE 32NF, the technology committee on network/facilities infrastructure. Waddell represents Harmonic at a number of industry standards bodies, including the ATSC, DVB, SCTE, and SMPTE. Waddell was also the 2010 recipient of the ATSC's Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award and he has shared in four Technical Emmy Awards.

The IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer Program is one of the many educational avenues the Society offers its members to enhance their professional knowledge. The program is taught by well-known educators and authors in the various fields of broadcast technology. Lectures take place at local IEEE BTS chapter meetings and are funded by the IEEE BTS.

Additional information on both the IEEE BTS and the Distinguished Lecturer Program is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

