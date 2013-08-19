Pacific Post Unveils New Location

Pacific Post, a leading provider of Avid rental equipment and editorial space for the film and television industry, will open the doors of its new North Hollywood facility this week, adding to the company's well-established Hollywood presence with more space, services and capabilities.

Pacific Post Lankershim (4142 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood) is a location familiar to the post production community. Over the past few months, the site has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation and upgrade, transforming it into a state-of-the-art editorial space.

Pacific Post's Founder and Owner Lorenzo Sgroi notes, "This new space is a culmination of input from our clients, our experience, and our desire to build a very specific kind of environment: highly technical, comfortable, secure and creative. We will continue to offer the most responsive rental and editorial system support, as well as foster a place where editors want to spend their time, work closely with their colleagues, and share conversation in common areas with peers at work on different projects."

Pacific Post Lankershim offers 40 edit rooms in over 21,000 square feet, all connected internally and externally via fiber. The rooms come with all new cabling, completely configurable to accommodate the needs of a variety of productions, with space for editors, post staff and/or production teams.

"Secure and rapid data transfer is crucial, and that was one of our paramount concerns for this new space," says Sgroi. "Storage and access to material is extremely important to our customers. This facility features multiple 10-GigE ISIS 5000 systems in its in-house network and dedicated Internet fiber with busting capabilities over 150Mb bi-directional at any given time."

The site has 24-hour, IP cameras, seven-days-a-week access and climate-controlled rooms. In addition, technical support staff and client services staff will be onsite. The Lankershim facility also delivers on amenities, with a new kitchen, comfortable communal areas, VOIP phone systems, valet parking, and daily janitorial services.

Accompanying the Pacific Post Lankershim unveiling, Srgoi announced a new member of a growing team, with industry vet Kristin Kumamoto joining the company as vice president. Kumamoto brings a wealth of post production management experience to her post, with previous executive roles at Hula Post and Orbit Digital. At Pacific Post, she will continue to foster the company's relationships with the post community and build upon future opportunities. "Pacific Post is poised to lead the community in services and technical expertise," says Kumamoto. "I'm excited to join such a talented team and play a role in their growth."

Srgoi concludes, "We wanted to build a space where people wanted to work - on every level. Our customers spend extreme amounts of time in the places where they work. It was our goal, and I believe that we have succeeded, to create an environment where the technology, the equipment, our support and connectivity intersect in an extremely comfortable and secure environment. I'm delighted that Kristin will be part of helping us realize this vision and we hope that customers find this spot collegial and technically superior."