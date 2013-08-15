IABM and NewBay Media Partner to Offer Broadcast Technology Workflows Training Course at Digital Video ExpoIABM and NewBay Media Partner to Offer Broadcast Technology Workflows Training Course at Digital Video Expo

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Aug. 15, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that, in partnership with NewBay Media, the association will hold its "Broadcast Technology Workflows -- the Fundamentals" training course at the Digital Video Expo Sept. 25-26 in Los Angeles. Designed to provide attendees with an understanding of the full breadth of broadcast workflows, the two-day course will give managers and executives the tools they need to discuss and analyze workflows with confidence.

"The course offered at Digital Video Expo will address everything from the basic elements of broadcast technology workflows to discussion of metadata and media management, standards, and processes from ingest through delivery," said IABM Director General Peter White. "By the end of the course, students will have a knowledge base that will help them ask critical questions and extend their knowledge."

Created by the IABM Training Academy, the course on workflow fundamentals will improve attendees' knowledge of the concepts, terms, and processes used in broadcast technology; enable them to understand the impact of file-based technology on end-to-end workflows; and assist them in seeing how change in one part of the workflow can impact all others. In addition to facilitating keener workflow analysis, the course will ensure that attendees are better equipped for marketing and selling activities.

Registration for the training course is online at www.dvexpo.com/iabm-training-academy/. Early registration before Aug. 24 is $1,150 for IABM members and $1,350 for nonmembers. Registration after Aug. 24 is $1,210 and $1,510, respectively, for members and nonmembers.

Further information about the IABM and its activities is available at www.theiabm.org.

About Digital Video Expo

Digital Video Expo is a one stop training, expo and networking event for digital content creators including cameramen, cinematographers, directors, producers, film and postproduction editors, TV broadcasters, photographers and graphic designers. Held in September each year in southern California, the event attracts thousands of attendees and more than 100 exhibitors for two days of exhibits and three days of education. Visit DVExpo.com for more information and to register.

About the IABM

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

