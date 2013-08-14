Espial Introduces New Version of Espial TV Browser

Leveraging HTML5, HbbTV, WebKit, and Advanced Chipset Capabilities, Espial TV Browser Enhances the Smart TV and Set-Top Box Experience

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Aug. 14, 2013 -- Espial, a leader in on-demand TV software and solutions, today announced the latest version of its award-winning Espial TV Browser, which delivers a significantly enhanced user experience (UX) based on new HTML5, HbbTV, WebKit, and chipset capabilities. Equipped with these advances, the Espial TV Browser is one of today's most powerful application platforms for Web video, broadcast video, social media, and Web browsing. Providing consumers with an unmatched user experience when accessing HTML5 apps, the Espial TV Browser is one of the first browsers to recently receive YouTube on TV approval.

"Smart TV and set-top box manufacturers continue to look to the Espial TV Browser as a platform to build their next-generation user experience and apps," said Dilshan De Silva, head of browser products, Espial. "Our browser continues to be the market leader in supporting the world's premier HTML5 apps, most recently being one of the first to be approved to deploy the new YouTube for TV premium subscription app. The Espial TV Browser redefines the performance and experience consumers can expect on TVs, providing rich 2D and 3D graphics, extremely fast apps performance, multi-tab browsing, and many more advanced features."

The new version of the Espial TV Browser introduces powerful new features to enable a compelling TV UX. These features include picture-in-application, support for live TV tuners embedded in HTML5 apps, intelligent remote control mapping, and support for video trick modes in any HTML5 app.

In addition, the latest browser simplifies the consumer TV experience. An innovative multi-tab design provides consumers with the same browsing experience available on desktop, tablet, and smartphone browsers, while visual thumbnails simplify navigation of recent and favorite websites. The Espial TV Browser also features multiple-resolution support and dynamic resolution switching for HTML5 apps, an advanced memory manager to support unlimited multiple app windows, and sophisticated cache management of HTML5 local storage and offline apps for added security.

Espial TV Browser support for the HbbTV 1.5 specification allows broadcasters to deliver a range of innovative broadcast TV services and Web applications that improve their TV user experience. With HbbTV version 1.5, broadcasters can support cutting-edge capabilities such as metadata search APIs, MPEG-DASH, and integration with common DRM systems. Espial's long-term commitment to the specification is demonstrated through leadership roles on the HbbTV consortium's steering and marketing groups. In addition, Espial is an active contributor to the HbbTV and OIPF specifications.

Over the last year, the Espial TV Browser has been integrated onto numerous Smart TVs and set-top boxes from leading global manufacturers such as Panasonic, Sharp(R), Toshiba, Mitsubishi, Pace(TM), Cisco(R), Hisense, Hitachi, and more. The Espial TV Browser has also been ported to a wide range of industry-leading chipsets including Broadcom(R), MStar, MTK, Panasonic Semiconductor, and Sigma.

