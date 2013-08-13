TVU Networks to Showcase Full Family of Live Broadcast IP Video Solutions at IBC 2013

TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live mobile electronic newsgathering (ENG) solutions, today announced that it will showcase its full range of IP-video capture and distribution solutions at the 2013 IBC conference and exhibition, September 13-17 at the RAI, Amsterdam. Visitors to TVU booth number 2.B28 at IBC will see the unveiling of the next generation of TVU’s product family as well as the first European live demonstrations of TVU Grid, TVU’s award-winning IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution.

At the conference, TVU will showcase a number of solutions that extend broadcasters’ ability to capture and share live video content over IP and accelerate the move to an IP-based infrastructure within the broadcast station. The solutions on display include:

TVU Grid – TVU Grid gives broadcasters the ability to easily and cost-effectively share live IP-video content between multiple remote locations and switch between the feeds seamlessly. TVU Grid offers broadcasters unlimited scalability, making it an ideal point-to-point or point-to-multiple-point live video distribution solution for broadcast network affiliates and station groups. With TVU Grid, broadcasters can distribute live video captured by any SDI input source – Including TVUPack transmitters, professional cameras, video switchers, standard media players and local live studio feeds – with minimal latency.

TVU Grid – TVU Grid gives broadcasters the ability to easily and cost-effectively share live IP-video content between multiple remote locations and switch between the feeds seamlessly. TVU Grid offers broadcasters unlimited scalability, making it an ideal point-to-point or point-to-multiple-point live video distribution solution for broadcast network affiliates and station groups. With TVU Grid, broadcasters can distribute live video captured by any SDI input source – Including TVUPack transmitters, professional cameras, video switchers, standard media players and local live studio feeds – with minimal latency.

MARC-1 – TVU's MARC-1 is a weather-resistant enclosure for the TVUPack TM8200's detachable modem module. With the ability to mount to any vehicle, MARC-1 ensures superior resiliency for the TVUPack TM8200 in moving vehicles without requiring the use of additional antennas or cellular modems. MARC-1 is simple to use and sets up in seconds., a TVUPack Mini solution purpose-built specifically for Sony XDCAM camcorders will be on display in the Sony pavilion.

TVUPack Mini - TVUPack Mini is the perfect solution for broadcasters, production crews, news agencies and independent videographers to capture and broadcast live professional-quality video. Weighing less than a kilogram, TVUPack Mini can be mounted directly to a camera or used in a belt-mount configuration. Additionally, TVUPack Mini SE , a TVUPack Mini solution purpose-built specifically for SONY XDCAM camcorderswill be on display at the SONY pavilion.

TVUPack Mini is the perfect solution for broadcasters, production crews, news agencies and independent videographers to capture and broadcast live professional-quality video. Weighing less than a kilogram, TVUPack Mini can be mounted directly to a camera or used in a belt-mount configuration. Additionally, , a TVUPack Mini solution purpose-built specifically for SONY XDCAM camcorderswill be on display at the SONY pavilion. TVU Anywhere – TVU’s live broadcast solution for Windows and iOS handheld devices extends broadcasters’ ability to transmit quality live footage when a TVUPack isn’t available. With its easy to use interface, TVU Anywhere is a powerful tool that enables organizations to leverage the flexibility of mobile devices while using the same TVU workflow.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, the London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2013 Papal conclave.

For more information about TVU Grid, TVUPack and other TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvupack.com.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks provides broadcast organizations around the globe with innovative wireless electronic newsgathering (ENG) and Internet broadcasting solutions. Since its founding in 2005, TVU has provided solutions that enable any size broadcaster to overcome the limitations of traditional broadcasting infrastructure, expand distribution to a wider audience and capture and broadcast live video content in a cost effective way. TVU Networks is privately held and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with offices in New York, Boston, Raleigh, North Carolina and Shanghai, China. More information about TVU Networks can be found at www.tvupack.com.

