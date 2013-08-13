Steadicam CURVE for GoPro Contest Now Open

• What: Tell us your favorite CURVE for GoPro color and share for a chance to win

• Where: http://www.steadicamcurve.com



• When: Now through September 30, 2013

Hauppauge, NY — August 12, 2013 —The Tiffen Company has launched its Steadicam CURVE for GoPro competition offering participants an opportunity to submit their favorite CURVE color – black, silver, red, purple or blue – and share for a chance to win a CURVE in their favorite hue. A “Best in Show” at CE Week 2013 (Dealerscope), Steadicam CURVE for GoPro is a stealth camera stabilizing system from the Academy Award-winning Steadicam® family of products. Designed for action-packed, one-handed GoPro® camera shoots, CURVE’s compact form factor gives GoPro users the freedom to shoot shake-free video using Steadicam’s legendary stabilization technology, as well as lock the camera to frame for rock solid stabilization on the wildest of GoPro adventures. Weighing in at a mere half-pound, the compact handle folds up small enough to fit in your back pocket.



Rules of the Steadicam CURVE for GoPro Contest

Visit http://www.steadicamcurve.com/ and provide your color preference and email. Share your submission on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn. The top three posts with the most conversions will be awarded a Steadicam CURVE for GoPro in the color of their choice. The competition ends September 30, 2013.



About Steadicam CURVE for GoPro

Based on the same technology as the award-winning professional Steadicam stabilizing systems used in Hollywood, the CURVE hand-held stabilizer lets you capture smooth, shake-free videos.



Designed specifically for use with GoPro® HERO®, GoPro® HERO®2 and GoPro® HERO®3 cameras (LCD BacPac® or LCD Touch BacPac® required).



About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past 3 decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technology to meet your film and video needs.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



GoPro®, HERO® and BacPac® are registered trademarks of Woodman Labs, Inc. in the United States and other countries.



