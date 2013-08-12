INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) SHOWCASES COMPACT PORTABLE VIDEO TRANSMITTER AT 2013 SET BROADCAST & CABLE

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment markets, showcases its Nucomm CPTx Compact Portable Transmitter at the SET Congress and 22nd edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show (Booth B15A).

The Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight Watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The Nucomm CPTx-II, a compact, portable transmitter, is ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles.

“The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation, and we are excited to introduce it to the Latin American market,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Instead of ‘run and shoot,’ motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are ‘run and transmit.’ The CPTx-II is another example of IMT’s commitment to providing innovative products to the broadcast industry worldwide.”

The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7, and 8MHz. In addition to the small size, the units has very low latency and low power consumption, It weighs about 3 kg and comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles. The maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capability offers significant advantages when covering road races, as the camera can follow the action and get onto roads that might be too narrow for a car to navigate safely among the athletes. To demonstrate the transmitter’s capabilities, IMT will have a motorcycle from its partner, TV Globo, outfitted with a CPTx-II on display at the show.

The video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver and receive site. As it uses advanced features of the H.264 codec, it is capable of a 30-percent bit-rate reduction and video quality improvement compared to other encoders. It is also capable of AES encryption, making it ideal for high-profile live sports broadcast applications.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.