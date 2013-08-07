Warner Bros.' Thomas Gewecke to Present Keynote at SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

Premier Motion-Imaging Event to Draw Elite Thought-Leaders From Media Technology, Production, Operations, and Allied Arts and Sciences

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Aug. 7, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that Thomas Gewecke, chief digital officer and executive vice president for strategy and business development at Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., will be a keynote presenter at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. Gewecke will speak on the future of content in an increasingly Internet-based world.

"In various leadership roles over the past decade, Thomas has repeatedly found innovative ways to leverage the Internet to bring consumers popular content and services," said SMPTE Education Vice President Pat Griffis. "Engineering online and mobile strategy at media giants Sony and Warner Bros., Thomas has played a key role in shaping the media and entertainment industry's use of the Internet to deliver digital content. We're very honored that he has agreed to present at our Annual Conference, and his keynote session promises to be highly engaging and informative."

The SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. The event draws elite and world-renowned technology thought-leaders from motion picture studios, broadcast and distribution networks, production and postproduction communities, software companies, systems integrators, manufacturers, display technologies, distribution providers, over-the-top providers, and others leading the evolving motion-imaging industry.

Gewecke is among the technology thought-leaders shaping the motion-imaging industry today. At Warner Bros. Entertainment, he is responsible for driving the studio's worldwide digital growth and managing its global business strategy. Gewecke coordinates the company's digital distribution strategies to maximize the value of Warner Bros.' content across all current and emerging digital exhibition platforms. He also oversees Warner Bros. Technical Operations and Corporate Business Development, as well as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Direct-to-Consumer, Business Development, and Flixster group. Prior to joining Warner Bros. Entertainment, Gewecke was senior vice president of business development in the Digital Services Group for Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

In addition, the Annual Conference Program Committee has selected the technical papers that will be presented. The preliminary program is available at www.smpte2013.org. The SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is being held Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, Calif., at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. The SMPTE Symposium is held in conjunction with the Annual Conference on Oct. 21 and online registration for both events is available at www.smpte2013.org. Early bird pricing for the event remains available until Friday, Aug. 9.

Further information about SMPTE and the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is available online at www.smpte.org.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/2013ConferenceKeynote.zip

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.