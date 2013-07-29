TSL Products Introduces New MADI-Capable Studio Audio Monitoring Solution at IBC 2013

marlow, July 29, 2013 – TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will introduce the SAM1 3GM+MADI Studio Audio Monitor at IBC 2013 (Hall 10, Stand 10.B41). It’s ideal for both fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, as well as systems integrators who have embraced MADI as the backbone of a facility’s audio infrastructure.

“Until now, the choice of confidence monitoring devices incorporating MADI has been extremely limited,” says Martin Dyster, head of audio for TSL Products.

The SAM1 3GM+MADI is a sophisticated device that provides multiple source monitoring of up to 20 channels of audio from MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analogue sources on a user-configurable screen, providing immediate access to any combination of formats, delivering a comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring in a compact unit.

“The new SAM was designed following a period of in-depth market consultation to deliver exactly what the industry has asked for regarding MADI. The main concern was how working in a mixed multichannel environment that includes HD-SDI, MADI, AES and analogue audio makes quality assurance tricky,” continues Dyster. “The SAM1 3GM+MADI is perfect for sound engineers checking on the integrity of their MADI signals, or broadcast studio engineers who use MADI to transport multiple channels of audio around a facility, and production operators involved in creating programming within studios or on OB trucks where MADI technology is implemented.”

With the SAM1 3GM+MADI, the user can create a tailor-made monitoring panel that gives them access to the channels that they need via a simple rotary control. Channels can be defined as being mono, stereo or 5.1 downmixed group via a single button press with a simple colour scheme for instant user recognition of the channel configuration. Furthermore, the operator can mix multiple signals together and adjust individual mix levels, if required, to create a personal monitoring environment that meets their exact requirements.

The SAM1 3GM+MADI features dual auto-sensing at 1080p resolution (60, 59, 94 and 50Hz) through HD/SDI video inputs for maximum flexibility in any facility. De-embedded audio monitoring is possible from the video HD/SDI data stream with intuitive selection from up to 16 audio channels in four groups. MADI connectivity is through a single 54/64 channel MADI input/output with coax connections and single-mode or multi-mode fibre option. The unit additionally offers 54/64 channel MADI 'reclocked' loop output via coax connection. Dedicated audio inputs include four AES (4 Pairs/8 Channel) and two analogue stereo inputs. The unit also provides Ethernet capabilities for network connectivity, a USB connector and SD card slot for system updates and preset save/recall. Dual high resolution 2.4-inch screens for 20 bargraphs, setup and metadata display are provided with a generous range of user-selectable bargraph scales including BBC PPM, EBU PPM, EBU Digital, Nordic, VU and DIN.

