GlobeCast Expands MyGlobeTV Platform in U.S. With New Portuguese-Language Channels

NEW YORK -- July 25, 2013 -- GlobeCast today announced the launch of a new bouquet of Portuguese-language channels on MyGlobeTV, the company's broadband-delivered consumer platform for international broadcasters. MyGlobeTV is a consumer television service available in the United States that brings international and genre-based audiovisual content directly to subscribers via broadband.

Effective immediately, subscribers to MyGlobeTV's Portuguese Bouquet can access Brazilian channel TV Record as well as RTPi from Portugal. These new channels join TV Globo -- the largest broadcaster in Latin America -- which came to MyGlobeTV in September 2012.

The Portuguese-language channels now available on MyGlobeTV represent the best of the best. Originating in Brazil, TV Record is part of Rede Record, one of the world's largest commercial broadcasters. In Portugal, RTPi is the international television service of Rádio e Televisão de Portugal, the country's public broadcaster. It provides a mix of programming from RTP's domestic channels as well as programs targeting Portuguese expatriate communities.

"We're pleased to be adding these Portuguese-language channels to our rapidly growing lineup of international and thematic programming. This is just the latest in our efforts to expand the MyGlobeTV offering to include a wide variety of global content," said Emma Brackett, vice president of consumer products and services at GlobeCast. "These channels are just the beginning for Portuguese-speaking communities in the United States who are craving news and entertainment from home. We plan to add several more channels this summer that will make this offering second to none for our Portuguese-speaking subscribers."

For broadcasters wishing to join the platform, MyGlobeTV offers a total end-to-end solution that includes a robust content ingestion, delivery, and management system; signal transportation and encoding; multiplatform distribution; marketing; retail distribution; and customer care. With MyGlobeTV, broadcasters can develop new revenue streams and expand their viewer base by reaching markets not easily accessed via DTH satellite.

