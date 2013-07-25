Joint Base Lewis-McChord Increases EditShare Storage and Adds EditShare Flow and Ark to Its Enterprise Multimedia Center

Major upgrade at Army/Air Force center supports a full range of video and archiving services for region that spans from Texas to Korea

Boston, MA – July 25, 2013 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that the Enterprise Multimedia Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state has just completed a major upgrade of its facility. The upgrade included 224TB of EditShare XStream storage, EditShare Flow for media asset management, Ark Tape for backup and archiving, and 10GBaseT connectivity for the Center’s Avid editing workstations. The Center, which handles local multimedia production at the combined army and air force bases, also provides support to smaller production units in a wide region that spans from Texas to Korea.

“We installed a small EditShare several years ago and we have used the system extensively for shared storage and collaborative editing. After the bases merged a few years ago, our responsibilities increased, and we needed faster connectivity and more capacity. It made practical and economic sense to take advantage of EditShare’s XStream to give us high performance and additional storage along with the asset management capabilities of Flow and the reliability of Ark backup and archiving,” says Mike Cullum, supervisor for multimedia sound and presentation at the Center. “The XStream and 10GBaseT connectivity give us the full-throttled performance we need and we now have over 200TB of storage that all of our Avid editors work on together.”

Cullum anticipates faster production times for future projects thanks to EditShare Flow’s asset management capabilities. “Adding metadata to footage with Flow will make finding and retrieving assets much easier. Whether we need to locate sequences featuring a Stryker armored vehicle, clips from a change of command or awards ceremony, or comments from a General at a press conference, we’ll be able to find the clips much quicker and with more precision. And with EditShare Ark, we can even search content that’s in our tape archive. Previously, we’ve had to rely on notes or our memories to find clips and it really took a lot of time. We’ll also be using Ark for backing up our primary files.”

“We love that so many of our customers such as Lewis-McChord come back to us not only to expand their storage but to take advantage of our complete family of tapeless workflow products for ingest, asset management, archiving, backup and playout,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “We continue to focus on offering smart, cost-effective and fully integrated storage and workflow solutions for all types of media scenarios that add productivity and save time and money.”

About EditShare XStream, Flow and Ark Tape

EditShare XStream, the company’s flagship centralized storage product, delivers high performance, scalability and reliability. It offers industry-leading stream counts, infinite scalability, and advanced Project Sharing with patented bin and project-locking capabilities. Lightworks, Avid, Final Cut Pro (v7/v6) and Adobe Premiere Pro editors can see, copy and revise the work of colleagues with the assurance that no bins, sequences or projects will be accidentally deleted or overwritten. EditShare XStream includes EditShare’s powerful Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software – turning your storage system into a complete end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.

EditShare Flow provides production asset management. Designed specifically for the broadcast media and entertainment industry, Flow is aware of all media content on EditShare storage and helps bring together users from every part of the production process – from producers, directors and editors to assistants, loggers, archivists and legal personnel – allowing everyone to collaborate starting from ingest right through to final delivery. Flow users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops, ingest media from SDI or file-based sources, and scan existing media files that are already on EditShare shared storage. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users log and tag assets, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs — without requiring access to full-resolution media.

Ark Tape provides an integrated solution for easy, energy-efficient backup and archiving of media and projects from EditShare shared storage systems. Designed for EditShare’s own 24, 48, 72 and 96-slot tape libraries, and also compatible with LTO tape libraries from manufacturers such as HP, Quantum and SpectraLogic, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” (groups of tapes); for example, one for your entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed.

Ark Tape jobs are always “incremental”; this means you can start copying files today, run the same job in the future, and only files that have been changed or added are copied. Search for archived material, view automatically-generated proxy files, and restore files or entire EditShare Spaces using Flow Browse.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

