Integrated Media Technologies Upgrades West Virginia Media Television Stations to HD

Native Son Bray Cary's TV Network Reaches 90% of the Population

West Virginia Media Management (WVMM) called on Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) to modernize and upgrade to High Definition (HD) it's four television stations, which include eight network affiliations. The upgrade included WBOY-TV, Clarksburg/Morgantown; WVNS-TV, Beckley/Bluefield; WOWK-TV, Charleston/Huntington; and WRTF-TV, Wheeling/Steubenville.



West Virginia Media, with TV stations in all four of the main media markets and a weekly newspaper, The State Journal, is West Virginia's first truly statewide media voice, reaching more than 90 percent of the population with news, weather and entertainment, while serving as an advocate for the state's growth and prosperity. Native son Bray Cary, President & CEO, is also the host of the weekly show "Decision Makers," which features the state's leading government, business, and community leaders. The show touches on topics important to West Virginians, including the economy, education, health and transportation.



"Tom McGowan brought his personal relationship with our company and the tremendous abilities of IMT to us to create a well planned and expertly executed installation to enable us to fully enter the world of true HDTV," stated Bray Cary. "We are pleased not only with the product, but with their on-going service and training that IMT brings to all of their relationships."



"We recognize that Bray is a well respected business and cultural leader in West Virginia, and it was vitally important to ensure success of the project by delivering on his business goals and objectives," explained Tom McGowan, IMT VP of Business Development.



"We began this project with the needs analysis process," McGowan continued, "which allowed us to put forth a recommended equipment list providing WVMM with a 'Master Plan' detailing different scenarios. IMT developed the plan while working in concert with WVMM personnel, as partners throughout this process, ensuring a successful transition to HD news and content."



West Virginia Media's objectives included ensuring long-term viability, scalability and growth, as well as delivering content to multiple screens, such as television, web and mobile devices. Easily sharing content between WVMM stations was critical to the success of the project, ensuring localism for viewers.



"This is an ongoing, long-term partnership with WVMM," emphasized IMT's McGowan. "We're appreciative of the opportunity to partner with WVMM."



ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA MEDIA

West Virginia Media Holdings' vision is to be West Virginia's news resource. We are a statewide media business that is committed to benefiting West Virginia while serving its clients, employees, shareholders and communities. In fulfilling our public trust to observe and report the news, West Virginia Media hopes to improve the quality of life for all those people who call this area home. The largest private investor in the company is Bray Cary, who serves as president and CEO.



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

IMT is a consulting, design, construction, and systems integration company providing scalable technology systems for business operations. IMT addresses the following major market sectors: Broadcast Television, Media & Entertainment, Information Technologies (IT), Education, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. Through an active engagement process, IMT consultants and engineers collect, interpret, refine, design, build and maintain technology systems that deliver optimum results for clients.

