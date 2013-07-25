Jünger Audio Redefines Audio Processing at IBC 2013

Dynamics specialist Jünger Audio will use the IBC 2013 platform (Hall 10, Stand A49) to announce a new direction of creating solution based packages for its entire product range – one that is designed to make it much easier for customers to identify the exact processing solution they are looking for.

“As there is now a trend among some of our customers to use products like the T*AP (Television Audio Processor) for applications such as radio or PA, we decided to separate processing hardware from the feature set,” says Jünger Audio’s Managing Director Peter Pörs. “This change acknowledges the way in which many of our customers are working and allows Jünger Audio’s highly recognized functionality packages previously known as T*AP and M*AP to live on in common hardware.”

The new strategy will see Jünger Audio’s key hardware products marketed as universal processing platforms, with each one capable of handling transcoding and routing, as well as audio processing, and offering various ways of control including through automation or third party equipment. Instead of specific product names such as T*AP, M*AP and V*AP, Jünger Audio will now use these names to identify application packages. Once customers have chosen a processor with the right channel count and specified the application area they want to address (radio, TV, production, post production etc.), Jünger Audio will deliver the relevant software package with the audio processor box of choice to create a solution that exactly matches the customer’s needs.

“By using a universal processing platform, the new modularity of our product range will get as close as possible to each customer’s workflow,” Peter Pörs says. "Managing audio loudness with our renowned non-destructive Level Magic™ algorithm will be one of many features, along with 3G, HD and SD SDI embedded audio handling and high quality limiters, compressors, delays and equalisers. This modularity concept will also allow for specific coding hardware to decode, encode or transcode Dolby®-E, Dolby®-D (AC-3) and Dolby® Digital plus (E-AC-3), as well as HE-AAC formats.”

Pörs adds that the proliferation of distribution formats has made audio quality control during production more important than ever.

“In the past it might have been sufficient to monitor only the main mix, ignoring all transport coding and metadata implications,” he says. “But with all the simulcast formats in use today, the production team needs to simulate the home listening experience by real time metadata emulation. Adding this functionality to a hardware based monitoring controller, combined with loudness measurement and logging features, is the feature set of our QC and production monitoring solution M*AP.

“We are clearly refocusing on production and the fantastic first feedback we have received for our new voice processor V*AP evidently signals that we’re on the right track with our range of products. The V*AP offers all the processing arsenal you need for highest quality voice processing including mic preamps, compressors, expanders, limiters, and voice optimized equalizers. The V*AP also includes a voice optimized version of Spectral Signature, a process using individual spectral reference footprints as a real-time comparison reference for incoming audio, adding filtering only if it is necessary to generate spectral consistency.”

Pörs adds that the company’s extensive product range will now include a plug-in version of Level Magic™ in native plugin formats (VST, RTAS, AU, AAX, Audiosuite, etc.) for MAC and PC, 32- and 64-bit systems. This will be launched at IBC 2013.

“For the first time ever it will be possible for production staff using equipment such as Pro Tools to control audio loudness using our Level Magic™ algorithm,” he says. The addition of a plug-in to our range means that, from production right though to transmission, broadcasters can use Level Magic™ processing throughout their entire production and broadcasting chain.”

