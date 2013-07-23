Visionary Solutions Broadens Sales Reach in Asia With Appointment of New Manufacturing Representative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — July 23, 2013 — Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) has appointed Asia Media Products (AMP) as its new manufacturing representative for the Asia-Pacific region. AMP will offer the complete range of Visionary Solutions' IPTV and Internet encoding products to customers, improving the company's global visibility and sales efforts.

"Visionary Solutions is a dominant brand in the IPTV market," said Robert Stacy, CEO, AMP. "Through a variety of sales tools, including solutions-oriented selling, territorial and market-specific business plans, lead generation, and follow-up, we look forward to making the Visionary Solutions brand name even stronger, expanding its reach into new areas across Asia."

AMP is a global sales and marketing organization that caters to small- and medium-sized manufacturers specializing in digital media solutions for the broadcast and postproduction industries. The company founders have more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and product development as well as audio, post, and broadcast facility design.

"Asia Media Products has established a tier-1 sales network in Asia that will be crucial to driving new business opportunities for our company," said Joe Walsh, vice president of sales, VSI. "As IP networks become an increasingly popular platform for video delivery throughout the Asia-Pacific region, VSI's IPTV equipment will provide customers with an unmatched flexibility, performance, and video quality. We look forward to working with Asia Media Products in bringing these benefits to the Asian market."

More information about VSI and the company's products is available at www.vsicam.com.

