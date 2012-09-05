Actus Introduces New Transport Stream Technology at IBC2012

Newly updated Actus Transport Stream module makes better use of digital video broadcast streams and archives; expands compliance monitoring capabilities



Tel-Aviv, Israel — September 5, 2012 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, is showcasing its new Transport Streaming Storing and Exploring version 3.0 release (TSSE 3.0) at the IBC2012 exhibition, held in Amsterdam from September 7 – 11 (stand 4.A91). The newly enhanced TSSE 3.0 technology is a module of the company’s popular Actus View solution, powered by the enterprise Actus 4 Monitoring and Analysis platform. Actus View, along with TSSE 3.0 is a highly scalable, reliable and cost-effective solution for recording, logging and archiving linear broadcasts.



“TSSE 3.0 is a powerful solution for storing and repurposing a raw Transport Stream ‘as is.’ This means broadcasters can explore a saved Transport Stream from any time period, including live streams, with the ability to create and export clips using the original content,”explains Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “TSSE 3.0 saves the raw source files with all media elements intact, including audio tracks and subtitles. Users can explore and make clips from the Transport Stream using the highest quality media possible.”



TSSE 3.0 lets users exclude specific programs/PIDs or null packets from the Transport Stream. Broadcasted media can be narrowed down to the selected programs/channels, saving on storage space.



The web-based Actus interface lets operators access and watch live and archived broadcast media Transport Streams much more easily. Intuitive controls provide options for which program to show, what language to play and what subtitle or teletext to display. The advanced content management tools improve monitoring quality and workflows, giving users even more information for compliance regulations, resulting in a greater return on investment.



About the Actus View Broadcast Recording and Media Monitoring Platform

Actus View is an enhanced video recording solution that offers capturing of any number of audio and video channels at any bitrate or frame-size, content archiving and extraction, bookmarks, annotation, transcoding and delivery management, all in a single solution, accessible from any computer in the organization.



Actus View offers complete support of transport streams (ASI/IP/DVB) logging, including recording multiple audio tracks and multiple subtitles.



• Users can seamlessly export and stream MPEG TS or low-resolution proxies with the relevant audio and/or subtitles

• Record Transport Stream (TS), also saving the TS in its original format (“as-is”)

• Record multiple audio and multiple subtitles (DVB, Teletext, Imitext, etc.)

• Save the media in any bitrate required, from low quality up to full HD



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer includes global media conglomerates such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, StarHub, Singtel, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(Skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com



