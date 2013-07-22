ABTA 2013 Exhibitor Preview from Harmonic

ABTA 2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Harmonic -- Booth G19

The worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, Harmonic Inc. provides powerful video infrastructure solutions that offer the performance, versatility, and reliability essential for the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, cable, and multiscreen environments, solving todays critical issues while laying the foundation for the IP future.

At ABTA 2013 in São Paulo, Harmonic will showcase the NSG(TM) Pro, the industrys first true Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) designed to help cable operators meet the growing subscriber demand for bandwidth-intensive services such as HD VOD and data. Harmonic will also demonstrate its market-leading Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) playout system and the award-winning ProMedia(TM) family of multiscreen solutions.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Multiscreen Demo Featuring ProMedia(TM) Suite

At ABTA 2013, Harmonic will demonstrate its ProMedia(TM) Suite of software and appliance solutions engineered to optimize video production workflows for live and high-volume VOD multiscreen applications. Recent enhancements include HEVC and Ultra HD support, increased synergy with the Harmonic MediaGrid(TM) shared storage system, and support for closed captioning, regional blackouts, and Nielsen ID3 tagging.

The first integrated, carrier-grade transcoding solution for live and file-based content, the comprehensive ProMedia suite performs a broad range of processing and streaming functions to enable high-quality video creation and delivery to all mobile and IP-connected devices, providing operators with the scalability, efficiency, and flexibility required for todays multiscreen environment. The software suite includes ProMedia Xpress, ProMedia Capture, ProMedia Live, ProMedia Carbon, ProMedia Package, and ProMedia Origin.

NSG(TM) Pro CCAP Solution

Harmonics NSG(TM) Pro CCAP solution converges high-density universal edgeQAM capabilities with services such as SDV, VOD, and M-CMTS to dramatically simplify the cable access network. By delivering exceptional performance, flexibility, and scalability, all while simultaneously lowering capital and operational expenses, NSG Pro helps service providers seamlessly adapt to industry changes, paving the way for a smooth transition to a full CCAP and an all-IP infrastructure.

Spectrum(TM) ChannnelPort(TM) Integrated Channel Playout System

Harmonic will highlight its market-leading Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) branded channel playout module at ABTA 2013. The Spectrum ChannelPort speeds the cost-effective deployment of new SD and HD television channels by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback on the industrys most trusted media server platform. New features include dual DVEs with independent branding. Fully compatible with Spectrum MediaCenter(TM) and MediaDeck(TM) 7000 servers, ChannelPort fits seamlessly into existing production and playout infrastructures, reducing complexity and cutting the time it takes to launch new services.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The companys production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/ProMedia.zip

Caption: ProMedia(TM) Software Suite

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/NSGPro.zip

Caption: NSG(TM) Pro CCAP Solution

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/ChannelPort.zip

Caption: Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) Integrated Channel Playout System