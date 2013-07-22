DK-Technologies Releases New LTC Engine for the PT5300 Master Sync Generator at IBC 2013

DK-Technologies is using IBC 2013 as the platform to release its latest LTC and 3G additions to the field proven PT5300 Master Sync Generator (Hall 8, Stand B60).

In master sync applications, the new LTC fallback function allows the PT5300 to align with the internal high precision clock – a feature that is of huge importance to users working in situations where GPS coverage is patchy or inadequate.

In slave sync applications the LTC engine enables the PT5300 to genlock to VITC time-code derived from the black-burst input.

The new LTC engine will be shipping as an integral part of the PT5300 by September 2013. The improved functions are available to existing PT5300 users as an upgrade module.

DK-Technologies has also announced that the PT5300 Master Sync Generator and its change-over companion product, the PT5211, will both be 3G compatible by the end of 2013.

“With years of experience and thousands of field hours under the PT5300 hood, we feel that 3G is a natural progression,” says DK-Technologies’ COO, Jacob Christensen.

The 3G upgrade will be available as an optional hardware module and will be backwards compatible with all existing PT5300 and PT5211 units.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.