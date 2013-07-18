Pilat Media's IBMS Multiplatform Enhancements

At IBC2013, Pilat Media will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), the industry's most comprehensive, functionally rich, robust, and scalable software system for enterprise-wide management of broadcasting, VOD and airtime sales operations.

IBMS Express

Pilat Media's recently launched IBMS Express is a modular and flexible entry-level business management system based on the Company's award-winning, robust, and proven broadcast management solutions. IBMS Express addresses the full spectrum of broadcast business management functions. Deployable as a cloud based SaaS solution, the quickly mastered IBMS Express lowers training requirements and shortens implementation projects. IBMS Express minimizes IT investment and maintenance as well as reducing up-front deployment capital through a pay-as-you-grow' pricing service that is perfect for smaller and developing media businesses.

At IBC2013, Pilat Media Will Highlight its IBMS Express Product Suite, Which Includes:

Content Express -- Will allow users to schedule and manage media assets throughout the broadcast lifecycle.

Sales Express -- Offers a tool for advertising sales activities such as inventory and revenue planning, proposals and orders, preemptions, make goods, and billing.

Rights Express -- A platform for capturing multidimensional rights to support a wide range of delivery platforms and interactive services.

OnDemand Express -- A solution offering powerful tools for managing nonlinear services including catalog offers and service navigation.

IBMS Omnicast -- Nonlinear Service Management for Multiplatform Operations

At IBC2013, Pilat Media will highlight powerful enhancements to IBMS Omnicast, its business management solution for nonlinear next-generation on-demand services such as VOD, over-the-top (OTT) TV, and catch-up TV across all delivery platforms. IBMS Omnicast combines the latest IBMS nonlinear services management features in a sophisticated, stand-alone back office system addressing everything from acquisition and multiplatform service scheduling to workflow orchestration and business dashboards. Meeting the challenges of increasing asset volumes and refresh rates, as well as multiplicity of services, the latest version of IBMS Omnicast includes a service matrix for multiplatform delivery, linking together all service offerings in a hierarchy. With this tool, broadcasters can schedule content once at the top level, and the system will automatically create offers on each linked delivery outlet, applying appropriate rights checks and media assignment for each platform. This feature is also available as IBMS:OnDemand, an add-on nonlinear content management module for IBMS-managed environments.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/Omnicast.zip

Photo Caption 1: IBMS Omnicast Navigation Tree

Photo Caption 2: IBMS Omnicast OnDemand Planner

Photo Caption 3: IBMS Omnicast Requests Gauges

IBMS Rights -- Advanced Rights Management for Linear and On-Demand Multiplatform Content

Available as either a stand-alone solution or as an addition to IBMS-managed environments, IBMS Rights delivers centralized rights management across all broadcasting operations, covering contract management, program finance, and distribution licensing. At IBC2013, Pilat will showcase additional IBMS Rights functionality for distribution licenses, which includes the identification of revenue shares and management of the associated payments back to the original content providers. Pilat will also highlight enhancements to cost-allocation functionality with IBMS Rights now supporting manual allocation of costs across any number of business units at the individual license window level. This extends existing functionality that allocates costs based on a predefined expense-allocation template.

OTTilus Business-Integrated OTT Solution -- Now Available

OTTilus, a new Pilat Media subsidiary, enables modular end-to-end OTT deployments that encompass all major solution components from content acquisition to player applications. The OTTilus video platform seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations and is compatible with all security, streaming, device, and monetization options. OTTilus provides a highly compelling and consistent viewer experience with player applications that support major end-user devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. The solution can be deployed quickly as a cloud service or to drive a local OTT headend. Broadcasters also benefit from an out-of-the-box, catch-up service provision.

At IBC2013, OTTilus Will Highlight Several New Enhancements to its Video Platform:

Content Factory Enhancements -- Solution offers improved content uploading for greater efficiency, increased automation and availability. Enhancements include automatic failback to alternative encoding methods if the primary fails; automated thumbnail and image generation during content upload; and a new user interface based on user feedback that provides pertinent data such as available disk storage and predicated duration for transcode.

Secure Delivery -- Secure solution for displaying premium content on all Android(TM) phones and tablets with the addition of comprehensive digital rights management for Android devices.

New Monetization Options -- New pricing options including individual video asset pricing and "season pass" pricing (package pricing for a season of episodes).

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/OTTilus.zip

Photo Caption: OTTilus

Company Quote:

"In today's multiplatform era, managing a profitable broadcast operation has become much more complex -- especially for media companies steeped in traditional, linear content-delivery workflows. With new enhancements to IBMS as well as the introduction of IBMS Express and the OTTilus video platform, Pilat Media is making it easier than ever for media operations large and small to deliver compelling services, realize new monetization potential, and efficiently scale their multiplatform operations."

-- Ron Bar-Lev, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy, Pilat Media

Company Overview:

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Bell Media, Discovery, BBC Worldwide, SABC, Chellomedia, Showtime, Sky Italia, AT&T, Globosat, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. Through its new subsidiary, OTTilus, Pilat Media also offers a modular, end-to-end enterprise class OTT service platform that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.