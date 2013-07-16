NUGEN Audio Adds Timecode Feature to Its VisLM Visual Loudness Metering Plug-in

Timecode Capability Within VisLM Enables Sound Engineers to Locate Specific Audio Points Quickly

LEEDS, U.K. -- July 17, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has added a timecode feature to its VisLM visual loudness monitoring plug-in. The timecode feature makes it possible to relate the loudness parameters directly to timecode references, giving audio engineers and editors a clear frame-accurate position for any alerts, true-peak overs, maximum values, and other indicators to picture. VisLM will now also include support for 64-bit iLok protection for AAX, VST, and audio units.

"Sound editors have a long list of items to consider in the midst of the editing process, so anything that can accelerate that process makes the job much easier," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "With this new feature, the timecode now matches the NLE timeline for rapid location of specific points of interest, and users also have the option to write to the text file log for postmortem analysis. These capabilities greatly enhance convenience when referencing loudness to images in video content."

When the timecode setting is selected in VisLM, an indicator will display in the UI, and the timecode information can be stored in the log along with other information. In addition to a report showing elapsed time or system time, there is now a timecode report available as well. The timecode report logs can be used to indicate where in a program loudness events occur.

The timecode update is free for all current users.

