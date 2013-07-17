Orad to Showcase New Powerful Broadcast Graphics and Video Server Solutions at IBC 2013

Orad’s lineup will include state-of-the-art on-air graphics, sports, MAM and video server solutions



Amsterdam, The Netherlands – July 17, 2013 –Orad, a global developer, marketer and distributor of graphics solutions for the broadcast market, will be presenting its newest product lineup at the upcoming 2013 IBC Show held at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam from September 13 – 17, 2013 (stand 7.B27). Orad’s professionals will be on-site to provide attendees with informative demonstrations and presentations of its MAM, sports and video server solutions.



“During IBC2013, Orad will demonstrate our wide variety of unique broadcasting solutions. Booth visitors will enjoy exciting, interactive demos and gain a better understanding of the endless possibilities Orad solutions can offer,” comments Avi Sharir, president and CEO of Orad.



IBC2013 Lineup – What to See at the Orad Booth

Press and attendees are invited to stop by the Orad stand (7.B27) to see Orad’s award-winning solutions.



Video Server Solutions

Orad’s family of video server solutions has been extended to include slow motion, production and playout server solutions – all designed to increase productivity while decreasing operational costs. The Blend file-based channel-in-a-box solution provides HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D real-time graphics. By providing a full solution for playout and branded graphics, Blend eliminates workflow complexity, making it ideal for MCRs, playout facilities and disaster recovery. PlayMaker, Orad’s next-generation sports replay server, provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow motion replay and powerful yet simple editing tools. PlayMaker has been enhanced for IBC to include studio mode, a dedicated workflow for multiple playlist highlight editing from various incoming feeds, and FlexFX, which enables real-time video effects and 3D graphic transitions for sports highlights integrated into PlayMaker’s workflow. Orad’s VJ production server provides a tapeless workflow from ingest to playout. New features for IBC include adding metadata to each clip and TimeControl, a 24/7 plugin that schedules recordings and playout automatically.



Broadcast Graphic Solutions

From authoring to playout, Orad’s powerful on-air graphic solutions provide a complete suite to address the different aspects of broadcasting graphics. Included in Orad’s extensive on-air graphic solutions are authoring news and studio productions, channel branding, interactive graphics, video wall graphics, virtual studios and more. Orad’s broadcast graphic solutions on display at IBC will feature Maestro enterprise graphics solutions for studio and news production. Maestro integrates with commonly used newsroom NLEs and studio automation systems offering an integrated graphics solution. This IBC, Maestro will be demonstrated along with Orad’s new Smart Shot – a dedicated programmable shot box, allowing triggering graphics to air.



New at IBC is Orad’s Social Media Hub. The social media hub retrieves data from social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, filters the data and displays it on air. At the same time, using the social media hub, graphic elements such as lower thirds could be pushed to the social TV creating a two-way communication channel.



TD Control, Orad’s new generation of studio automation, consolidates different content, such as video inputs, video clips, sophisticated graphics and data for either video boxes or video walls, with a click of a button. Orad Interact, which enables presenters to control graphics content directly on their touch screens, video walls and other input devices, will feature interaction with live web content from within the interactive graphics at this year’s IBC. Also on display will be Orad’s PowerWall system for video walls, based on Orad’s HDVG4 platform. PowerWall provides up to 16k resolution output from a single four-rack unit system.



Orad’s iFind is an easy-to-use, cost-effective and scalable browser-based management solution for all assets wherever and whatever they are – video, audio, graphics, etc. Powerful new configuration and workflow management modules put customers in control, making it easy to configure and manage users, metadata sets and workflows. Graphics management capabilities continue to be expanded with powerful integration with Maestro and newsroom systems, new work-order management features, and the ability to manage the complex structures of graphic content during production.



Book A Private Press Briefing

To set up a press briefing with a member of Orad’s management team or a private product viewing, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About Orad

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic and video server solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at www.orad.tv.



Press Contacts

Ofir Benovici

VP Marketing

Orad Hi Tec Systems

ofirb@orad.tv



Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



