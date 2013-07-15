Thomson Video Networks Showcases World-Class Multi-Platform and HEVC Video Delivery Solutions at IBC2013

Industry-Leading Picture Quality From Multi-Screen OTT to Ultra-HD

Today's broadcasters are challenged to deliver OTT and multi-platform services in the most cost-effective, bandwidth-efficient manner possible, without compromising on the consistently high HD picture quality that viewers expect on every platform and device. At IBC2013, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate several innovations that enhance the viewer experience while maximizing available bandwidth and video quality. Innovations on display will include the company's Ultra-HD playout solution powered by HEVC compression; premium broadcast video compression systems for DTH, cable, and DVB-T2; a world-class HEVC solution for live and file-based delivery to multi-screen and OTT services; and Thomson Video Networks' high-density, high-performance satellite and telco contribution solutions.

Ultra-HD Playout Solution Powered by New HEVC Compression

The emerging HEVC compression standard will pave the way for broadcasting in the upcoming ultra-high-definition picture format. At IBC 2013, Thomson Video Networks will showcase an HEVC playout system, powered by its own HEVC technology, which enables broadcasters to trial and demonstrate Ultra-HD content on their networks.

Premium Broadcast Video Compression Solutions for DTH Satellite, Cable, and DVB-T/T2

For DTH satellite, cable, and terrestrial platforms, Thomson Video Networks will highlight the company's long-standing commitment to offering broadcasters world-class performance and reliability, even in bandwidth-constrained networks. At IBC2013, the company will showcase its versatile ViBE(TM) EM4000 eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder that enables broadcasting in a single 1RU chassis. As a complete DVB-S2, QAM, or DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content, the ViBE EM4000 is the highest-density premium encoding solution in the industry.

Also on display will be a solution for HbbTV1.5/MPEG-DASH streaming that harmonizes the delivery of broadcast and broadband services. This innovative solution relies on both the ViBE EM4000 and ViBE VS7000 multi-screen video platforms as well as Thomson Video Networks' Flextream 2.0 statistical multiplexing technology, which can bring significant video quality improvements by managing variations in video content bandwidth.

In addition, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its latest developments in the ad insertion capabilities of the Sapphire MPEG broadcast server. Also on display at IBC2013 will be the company's NetProcessor solution for DVB-T2 regional headends, shown as a standalone multi-PLP DVB-T2 gateway that is fully compatible with all major transmitter vendors.

World-Class HEVC Solutions for Multi-Screen and OTT Delivery

Powered by Thomson's MediaFlex video operating system, the ViBE(TM) VS7000 is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform that combines simplicity, reliability, scalability, and flexibility. At IBC2013, Thomson Video Networks will showcase both real-time and off-line HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform for multi-screen and OTT applications, using MPEG-Dash packaging to tablets, smart phones and connected TVs.

High-Density and High-Performance Satellite and Telco Contribution Solutions

At IBC2013, Thomson Video Networks will highlight significant new enhancements to its ViBE(TM) CP6000 premium multi-channel video contribution platform for satellite and IP telecom contribution as well as primary distribution applications. With the ability to encode or decode an industry-leading eight channels of video in formats from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit, the CP6000 is now available in both 1RU and half-rack configurations. The system also features a new DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board as well as multiplexing and de-multiplexing built into both chassis. The new half-rack chassis and the built-in DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator module enable customers to save rackspace without compromising video quality in a space-constrained environment such as live event coverage.

