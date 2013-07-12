Mosart Medialab AS at IBC2013

IBC2013 Show Preview

Mosart Medialab AS

Stand 5.C28

Sept. 13-17, Amsterdam

Mosart Medialab AS Products at IBC2013

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation makes it possible to produce a world-class newscast with just one or two operators in the gallery. Mosart controls more than 55 broadcast devices: vision and audio mixers, video servers, graphics systems, camera robots, studio video walls, light desks, and other systems through dedicated protocols. The user can plan the full studio production in a newsroom computer system (NRCS). Mosart continuously synchronises its rundown with the NRCS, but the user can deviate from this rundown at any time to accommodate breaking news events.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/NewscastAutomation.zip

Photo Caption: Mosart(R) Newscast Automation

New for 2013

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.4

The most powerful newscast automation GUI on the market has been further refined in the tools it offers for breaking news coverage. With Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.4, users can assign more advanced content sequences to shortcuts. Further functionality allows users to send such content directly to the studio walls. Mosart also has enhanced the drivers for CasperCG and ORAD graphics, as well as Studer audio (now using EmBER), and the automation system now supports an unlimited number of video server channels. On the newsroom side, enhancements include support for Mosart commands in foreign MOS items and the ability to select the iNEWS interface as FTP or MOS.

Mosart(R) Multi-Studio Solution

Mosart(R) Multi-Studio Solution is a software package for larger broadcasters with multiple studios. Combining Mosart Media Router and Mosart Template Sharing, the package enables sharing of resources and coordination across several control rooms. New for 2013, the Mosart Media Router now also provides sharing of video wall, lighting, and camera resources.

Company Quote:

"Adoption of Mosart automation worldwide has been growing quickly, and in the past year, we have opened two Mosart branch offices -- one in United States and one in Australia. As we approach IBC, we're pleased to be presenting an even more optimized software package that benefits all our global customers. Mosart offers broadcasters an increasingly versatile solution for their news and sports operations."

-- John Kjellevold, Mosart's Managing Director

Company Overview

Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. As part of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2 Norway, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech, Mosart Medialab was conceived in 2002 by professional news directors, producers, and editors. Mosart automation has been continuously developed since that time, meeting the highest demands of live production and becoming the only fully open system in its class. Mosart is used by major broadcasters for prime-time shows and 24/7 news and sport operations, and it has become Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, CME, DR, Global TV, Al Jazerra, N24, NRK, SKY, SVT, TV2 Denmark, TV5 Monde and YLE are a few of its customers. Mosart Medialab today operates from Norway, the United States, and Australia.