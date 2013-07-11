Sound Devices Celebrates 15 Years of Industry Innovation

REEDSBURG, WI, JULY11, 2013 — Sound Devicesis proud to announce its latest company milestone, commemorating 15 years as specialists in portable audio and video products for field production. Founded by three industry veterans in 1998, the company continues to fulfill its original mission—to develop products that help customers achieve the highest quality and performance in their fieldproduction workflow. Today, Sound Devices' growing product portfolio of award-winning audio mixers, recorders, preamplifiers, computer interfaces, and video recorders, offer customers a wide range of essential gear for television and film production.

“We are very proud to celebrate our 15 years in the industry,” says Matt Anderson, Co-founder and President of Sound Devices. “The company has evolved into one of the industry’s most trusted companies, due in large part to the hard work and commitment of our staff.” Jon Tatooles, Co-founder and VicePresident of Business Development adds, “We also thank our customers for their loyalty, support and feedback, helping us to reach this milestone in an industry where technology is constantly changing.”

Sound Devices entered the industry with its first broadcast-oriented product, the durable battery-powered MP-1 Portable Microphone Preamp. The company introduced the product and made it available for purchase at the 1999 NAB Show. Today, many elements designed into the MP-1 continue to live in later-generation Sound Devices products, including the battery tube design, high-performance microphone preamplifiers, and durable mechanical construction.

In 2000, Sound Devices introduced its 442 Field Mixer, essentially an over-the-shoulder portable mixing console for production, ENG and film. Developed with input from the industry's top audio engineers, the 442 offered the audio performance, feature set and mechanical construction demanded by customers with higher expectations for audio from the field.

Soon after, in 2003, Sound Devices announced its entry into the portable digital audio-recording category with its 7-Series Recorders. The 722 and 744T began shipping in early 2005. The 702 and 702T followed, and in 2008, the 788T portable, eight-input, 12-track recorder with time code made its debut in the 7-Series family. Numerous accessories such as theCL-8, CL-9, and CL-WiFihave expanded the number of applications for these recorders, along with numerous feature enhancements through firmware updates.

At the 2011 NAB Show, Sound Devices brought its portable digital recording technology to video with the introduction of its PIX audio/video recorders, PIX 220 and PIX 240. With its strong history of developing high-quality products for the evolving production world, this was a natural progression for Sound Devices. The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 is based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders.

As part of the company’s continued evolution and commitment to its customers and community, Sound Devices relocated its headquarters to a new 27,000 square-foot facility in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, in early 2012. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the facility enables Sound Devices to continue to develop new, innovative field-production audio and video products with greater operational capacity. The headquarters is large enough to hold training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors, and offers space for permanent product displays designed for training.

Entering its 15th year, Sound Devices’ commitment to innovation has continued with the introduction of the PIX 260i. The rack-mounted PIX 260i is a file-based audio/video recorder that seamlessly replaces tape-based video decks in production and post-production environments. Its extensive audio capabilities include 32 tracks of audio with analog, AES digital, embedded audio over SDI and HDMI, or Ethernet-based Dante. Powerful network control capabilities include browser-based Ethernet machine control and drag-and-drop network file transfer.

For more information on Sound Devices and its innovations over the last 15 years, visit www.SoundDevices.com or www.facebook.com/sounddevices.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The 15-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.